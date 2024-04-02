Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’730 0.2%  SPI 15’443 0.3%  Dow 39’567 -0.6%  DAX 18’492 0.1%  Euro 0.9735 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’083 0.0%  Gold 2’254 0.2%  Bitcoin 60’618 -4.0%  Dollar 0.9074 0.3%  Öl 87.9 0.2% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204NVIDIA994529Trump Media & Technology111854123Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Super Micro Computer2776758Canopy Growth131680879Holcim1221405Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Reddit133254246
Top News
ENR Russia Invest-Aktie: Rubelabwertung drückt ENR Russia Invest in die roten Zahlen
Canopy Growth-Aktie setzt Achterbahnfahrt fort: Schaffung neuer Aktiengattung von Stimmrechtsberater befürwortet
KI-Aktien neben NVIDIA: Sind Titel von Palantir oder Snowflake die bessere Wahl?
Darum zeigt sich der Euro zum US-Dollar nur wenig bewegt - zum Franken tiefer
UBS will bis April 2026 Aktien im Milliardenwert zurückkaufen
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
OSB Group Aktie [Valor: 57624217 / ISIN: GB00BLDRH360]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
02.04.2024 08:30:00

Director/PDMR Shareholding

finanzen.net zero OSB Group-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

OSB Group
3.77 GBP 0.16%
Kaufen Verkaufen

2 April 2024

OSB GROUP PLC
(the Company)

Notification of Transactions of a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR) 

On 28 March 2024, the Company was notified that April Talintyre (a PDMR) transferred 7,859 ordinary shares of £0.01 each of the Company to a nominee account held in her name for nil consideration.

The following notification made under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation ("UK MAR") relates to a transaction by a PDMR in the shares of the Company.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personApril Talintyre
2. Reason for the notification

a. Position/status

Chief Financial Officer


b. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of TransactionTransfer of Shares from nominee to nominee account
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
£0.007,859
d. Aggregated Information:

Aggregated volume
7,859



Aggregated price
Total Exercise Price: £0.00
e. Date of transaction28 March 2024
f. Place of transactionOutside a trading venue

OSB GROUP PLC

Dionne Mortley-Fordet: 01634 848 944
Group Head of Company Secretariat





 
  
Investor relations 
Email: osbrelations@osb.co.ukt: 01634 838973
  
Brunswick 
Robin Wrench / Simone Selzert:  020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB Group PLCs

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu OSB Group PLC Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu OSB Group PLC Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2024 | BX Swiss TV

SEs ist wieder Zeit für ein «Big Picture» zur Lage an den Kapitalmärkten. Zweimal im Jahr gibt Marco Ludescher, Leiter Asset Management bei Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwalter Zürich AG, im Interview mit David Kunz einen fundierten und faktenreichen Einblick in die aktuelle Entwicklung ausgewählter Kapitalmärkte und Sektoren.

Wie ist die aktuelle Lage in China, Europa und den USA. Bildet sich bei den Techwerten aktuell eine Blase? Und welche weiteren spannenden Themen gibt es zur Zeit am Aktienmarkt?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Marco Ludescher, im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2024 | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

28.03.24 Julius Bär: 10.25% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA
28.03.24 Coinbase Aktie erholt sich nach SEC-Schock – Bitcoin wieder über 70.000 Dollar
28.03.24 UBS KeyInvest: Technologieaktien Europa - Absolut konkurrenzfähig/Sika - Relativ vorsichtig
28.03.24 Why Scarcity is an Important Feature of Bitcoin
28.03.24 Fehlende Risikobereitschaft
28.03.24 Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2024 | BX Swiss TV
28.03.24 «Magnificent 7» – die «glorreichen sieben» der USA
27.03.24 Marktüberblick: DAX bleibt im Rallymodus
26.03.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Lonza, Roche, Zurich Insurance
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’950.00 19.72
Short 14’000.00 5.33
Short 14’300.00 12.67
SMI-Kurs: 11’730.43 28.03.2024 17:30:28
Long 11’320.00 19.47
Long 10’940.00 13.75
Long 10’540.00 8.55
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Alternative zu KI-Profiteur NVIDIA-Aktie: Analyst empfiehlt Anlegern wenig bekanntes IT-Unternehmen
So stuften die Analysten die Nestlé-Aktie im vergangenen Monat ein
'Dr. Doom' Nouriel Roubini: Wiederwahl von Trump wäre die grösste Bedrohung für die Wirtschaften und Märkte weltweit
Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Fokus: Coinbase lässt SEC-Absage von Krypto-Regelwerk nicht auf sich sitzen
Zuflüsse in Bitcoin-ETFs nehmen zu - CrypoQuant-CEO warnt vor drohender Liquiditätskrise
Swatch-Aktie: Swatch-Chef will trotz höheren Alters noch nicht aufhören
Lufthansa-Aktie: Belegschaft der Lufthansa-Tochter AUA legt Streik vorerst bei - Swiss bleibt bei umstrittenem Inlandflug
Krypto-Community gespalten: Goldman Sachs & Co. arbeiten an Blockchain-Lösung für die Geschäftswelt
Wall Street am Ostermontag schlussendlich mit gemischten Tendenzen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit