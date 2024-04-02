|
02.04.2024 08:30:00
Director/PDMR Shareholding
2 April 2024
OSB GROUP PLC
(the Company)
Notification of Transactions of a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR)
On 28 March 2024, the Company was notified that April Talintyre (a PDMR) transferred 7,859 ordinary shares of £0.01 each of the Company to a nominee account held in her name for nil consideration.
The following notification made under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation ("UK MAR") relates to a transaction by a PDMR in the shares of the Company.
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|April Talintyre
|2. Reason for the notification
|a. Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
b. Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a. Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|b. Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
|4. Details of the transaction(s):
|a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|Identification code
|GB00BLDRH360
|b. Nature of Transaction
|Transfer of Shares from nominee to nominee account
|c. Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|£0.00
|7,859
|d. Aggregated Information:
|Aggregated volume
7,859
Aggregated price
Total Exercise Price: £0.00
|e. Date of transaction
|28 March 2024
|f. Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
OSB GROUP PLC
|Dionne Mortley-Forde
|t: 01634 848 944
|Group Head of Company Secretariat
|Investor relations
|Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk
|t: 01634 838973
|Brunswick
|Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer
|t: 020 7404 5959
Notes to Editors
About OSB Group PLCs
OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.
