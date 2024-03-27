Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’706 0.2%  SPI 15’401 0.3%  Dow 39’534 0.6%  DAX 18’477 0.5%  Euro 0.9801 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’082 0.4%  Gold 2’190 0.5%  Bitcoin 62’583 -1.1%  Dollar 0.9058 0.2%  Öl 85.9 0.1% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Meyer Burger10850379Roche1203204Super Micro Computer2776758Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Idorsia36346343Holcim1221405Lonza1384101Accelleron Industries116936091Galderma133539272
Top News
Ehrgeiziges Projekt: So bewerten Analysten NVIDIAs Pläne für ein neues Computersystem
Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Mittag fester
Aufschläge in New York: S&P 500 in der Gewinnzone
NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ Composite bewegt sich im Plus
Aufschläge in New York: Dow Jones mittags stärker
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

OSB Group Aktie [Valor: 57624217 / ISIN: GB00BLDRH360]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
27.03.2024 18:35:07

Director/PDMR Shareholding

finanzen.net zero OSB Group-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

OSB Group
3.77 GBP -0.48%
Kaufen Verkaufen

27 March 2024

OSB GROUP PLC
(the Company)

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

The Company was notified that Jason Elphick (a PDMR) purchased and sold 5,393 ordinary shares of £0.01 each of the Company.

The following notification made under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation ("UK MAR") relates to a transaction by a PDMR in the shares of the Company.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personJason Elphick
2. Reason for the notification

a. Position/status

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary


b. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of Transaction(1) Purchase of 5,393 shares into ISA
(2) Sale of 5,393 shares from nominee account
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
  1. £3.687309
  2. £3.726369
  1. 5,393
  2. 5,393
d. Aggregated Information:

Aggregated volume

  1. 5,393
  2. 5,393


Aggregated price
  1. Total Purchase Price: £19,885.66
  2. Total Sale Price: £20,096.31
e. Date of transaction(1) 25 March 2024
(2) 26 March 2024
f. Place of transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

OSB GROUP PLC

Dionne Mortley-Fordet: 01634 848 944
Group Head of Company Secretariat





 
  
Investor relations 
Email: osbrelations@osb.co.ukt: 01634 838973
  
Brunswick 
Robin Wrench / Simone Selzert:  020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB Group PLCs

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu OSB Group PLC Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu OSB Group PLC Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien: Arista Networks, KKR & SAP François Bloch im BX Morningcall

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅Arista Networks

✅KKR

✅SAP

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien: Arista Networks, KKR & SAP François Bloch im BX Morningcall

Inside Trading & Investment

14:14 Weltraumwirtschaft: Schwereloser Wachstumsmarkt
11:52 SMI-Anleger weiter optimistisch
10:00 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
09:59 Marktüberblick: DAX bleibt im Rallymodus
02:45 Fresh from the Trading Room: Bumpy road
26.03.24 Julius Bär: 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Apple Inc, Hermes International, Dr Ing hc F Porsche AG, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
26.03.24 3 Knaller-Aktien: Arista Networks, KKR & SAP François Bloch im BX Morningcall
26.03.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Lonza, Roche, Zurich Insurance
21.03.24 DAX 40 Ausblick: 18.200 Punkte im Fokus – Jerome Powell nährt Zinssenkungsfantasien
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’172.95 19.85 SSMACU
Short 12’420.02 13.94 SSMFBU
Short 12’933.23 8.68 7CSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’705.71 27.03.2024 17:30:46
Long 11’280.00 19.89
Long 10’956.76 13.46 SSSMAU
Long 10’540.00 8.80
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie springt an: Meyer Burger-Standort im deutschen Freiberg vor Schliessung
UBS-Aktie im Plus: RBC hat Kursziel für UBS angehoben - Einstufung "Outperform"
Baloise-Aktie leichter: Baloise hat 2023 weniger verdient - Baloise lehnt Vorschläge von zCapital weiterhin ab
JPMorgan-Analyst alarmiert: Was MicroStrategy mit einem zukünftigen Bitcoin-Crash zu tun haben könnte
Bitcoin-Miner tätigen Investments in Milliardenhöhe
Stadler könnte wohl grossen Aktienanteil an Zugbauer Talgo übernehmen - Stadler Rail-Aktie gibt nach
Galderma-IPO: Investmentbanken haben Mehrzuteilungsoption vollständig ausgeübt - Galderma-Aktie im Minus
Nach erfolgreichem Börsengang: Jetzt bei der Galderma-Aktie zuschlagen?
Accelleron-Aktie springt an: Accelleron hat Umsatz 2023 kräftig gesteigert - Gewinn von Einmaleffekten belastet
NASDAQ-Werte Canopy Growth & Co.: Deshalb schmelzen die Gewinne der Cannabis-Aktien schon wieder weg

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit