20.02.2024 13:28:59

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1
0.41 GBP 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

20 February 2024

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT PLC
("the "Company”)

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
(together ‘PDMRs/PCA) 

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. The Notification of Dealing Forms are below.

1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR”) / person closely associated ("PCA”)

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		Justin Ward
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		PDMR
Non-Executive Director
b)

 		Initial notification /Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc
b)

 		LEI

 

 		213800LRYA19A69SIT31        
4

 		Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

 
a)

 		Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

 

Identification code 		 

Ordinary Shares

 

 

ISIN: GB00B02WHS05

 
b)

 		Nature of the transaction

 

 		Allotment of shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
c)

 

 		Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

 		Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.4458p1,523
d)

 		Aggregated information

 

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price 		 

 

 

1,523 Ordinary Shares in aggregate

 

£678.95
e)

 		Date of the transaction

 

 		15 February 2024
f)

 		Place of the transaction

 

 		London Stock Exchange


1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR”) / person closely associated ("PCA”)

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		Mrs E Ward
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		PCA of Justin Ward, Non-Executive Director
b)

 		Initial notification /Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc
b)

 		LEI

 

 		213800LRYA19A69SIT31        
4

 		Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

 
a)

 		Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

 

Identification code 		 

Ordinary Shares

 

 

ISIN: GB00B02WHS05

 
b)

 		Nature of the transaction

 

 		Allotment of Ordinary Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
c)

 

 		Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

 		Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.4458p594
d)

 		Aggregated information

 

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price 		 

 

 

594 Ordinary Shares in aggregate

 

£264.81
e)

 		Date of the transaction

 

 		15 February 2024
f)

 		Place of the transaction

 

 		London Stock Exchange


1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR”) / person closely associated ("PCA”)

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		Oliver Bedford
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		PDMR
Non-Executive Director
b)

 		Initial notification /Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc
b)

 		LEI

 

 		213800LRYA19A69SIT31
4

 		Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

 
a)

 		Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

 

Identification code 		 

Ordinary Shares

 

 

ISIN: GB00B02WHS05

 
b)

 		Nature of the transaction

 

 		Allotment of Ordinary Shares under the offer for subscription of Ordinary Shares
c)

 

 		Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

 		Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.4458p5,425
d)

 		Aggregated information

 

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price 		 

 

 

5,425 Ordinary shares in aggregate

 

£2,418.47
e)

 		Date of the transaction

 

 		15 February 2024
f)

 		Place of the transaction

 

 		London Stock Exchange


1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR”) / person closely associated ("PCA”)

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		Angela Henderson
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		PDMR
Non-Executive Director
b)

 		Initial notification /Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc
b)

 		LEI

 

 		213800LRYA19A69SIT31
4

 		Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

 
a)

 		Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

 

Identification code 		 

Ordinary Shares

 

 

ISIN: GB00B02WHS05

 
b)

 		Nature of the transaction

 

 		Allotment of Ordinary Shares under the offer for subscription of Ordinary Shares
c)

 

 		Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

 		Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.4458p277
d)

 		Aggregated information

 

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price 		 

 

 

277 Ordinary shares in aggregate

 

£123.49
e)

 		Date of the transaction

 

 		15 February 2024
f)

 		Place of the transaction

 

 		London Stock Exchange

END

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited
Susan Fadil
Uloma Adighibe		HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 203 893 1005
+44 203 832 3877

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31


