
20.02.2024 13:28:59
Director/PDMR Shareholding
20 February 2024
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT PLC
("the "Company”)
Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
(together ‘PDMRs/PCA)
This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. The Notification of Dealing Forms are below.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR”) / person closely associated ("PCA”)
|a)
|Name
|Justin Ward
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR
Non-Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LRYA19A69SIT31
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares
ISIN: GB00B02WHS05
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Allotment of shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£0.4458p
|1,523
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
1,523 Ordinary Shares in aggregate
£678.95
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|15 February 2024
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR”) / person closely associated ("PCA”)
|a)
|Name
|Mrs E Ward
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PCA of Justin Ward, Non-Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LRYA19A69SIT31
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares
ISIN: GB00B02WHS05
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Allotment of Ordinary Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£0.4458p
|594
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
594 Ordinary Shares in aggregate
£264.81
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|15 February 2024
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR”) / person closely associated ("PCA”)
|a)
|Name
|Oliver Bedford
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR
Non-Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LRYA19A69SIT31
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares
ISIN: GB00B02WHS05
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Allotment of Ordinary Shares under the offer for subscription of Ordinary Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£0.4458p
|5,425
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
5,425 Ordinary shares in aggregate
£2,418.47
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|15 February 2024
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR”) / person closely associated ("PCA”)
|a)
|Name
|Angela Henderson
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR
Non-Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LRYA19A69SIT31
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares
ISIN: GB00B02WHS05
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Allotment of Ordinary Shares under the offer for subscription of Ordinary Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£0.4458p
|277
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
277 Ordinary shares in aggregate
£123.49
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|15 February 2024
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
END
For further information, please contact:
|JTC (UK) Limited
Susan Fadil
Uloma Adighibe
|HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 203 893 1005
+44 203 832 3877
LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31
