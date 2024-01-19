Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'189 0.0%  SPI 14'575 0.0%  Dow 37'469 0.5%  DAX 16'616 0.3%  Euro 0.9460 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'468 0.3%  Gold 2'037 0.7%  Bitcoin 35'850 0.1%  Dollar 0.8690 0.1%  Öl 78.7 -0.3% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Meyer Burger10850379Roche1203204Sandoz124359842Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335On113454047Lonza1384101ABB1222171Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Stadler Rail217818Richemont21048333DocMorris4261528NVIDIA994529
Top News
Daimler Truck-Aktie wenig beeindruckt: Daimler Truck, Cummins und Paccar treiben Umstieg auf Batterieantriebe voran und planen Batteriefabrik
Infineon-Analyse: UBS AG verleiht Infineon-Aktie Buy in jüngster Analyse
Basilea-Aktie legt zu: Basilea erhält erste Meilensteinzahlung nach guten Cresemba-Umsätzen in Lateinamerika
Ascom-Aktie mit Verlusten: Flache Umsatzentwicklung 2023 - Marge steigt
Goldman Sachs zuversichtlich: Studie vergleicht Eli Lilly mit Apple oder Amazon
Suche...
0.0 PIPS

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 Aktie [Valor: 1986853 / ISIN: GB00B02WHS05]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
19.01.2024 14:02:23

Director/PDMR Shareholding

finanzen.net zero Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1
0.41 GBP -11.73%
Kaufen Verkaufen

19 January 2024

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT PLC
("the "Company”)

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
(together ‘PDMRs/PCA) 

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. The Notification of Dealing Form is below.

1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR”) / person closely associated ("PCA”)

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		Oliver Bedford
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		PDMR
Non-Executive Director
b)

 		Initial notification /Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc
b)

 		LEI

 

 		213800LRYA19A69SIT31
4

 		Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

 
a)

 		Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

 

Identification code 		 

Ordinary Shares

 

 

ISIN: GB00B02WHS05

 
b)

 		Nature of the transaction

 

 		Allotment of Ordinary Shares under the offer for subscription of Ordinary Shares
c)

 

 		Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

 		Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.4675p54,009
d)

 		Aggregated information

 

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price 		 

 

 

54,009 Ordinary Shares in aggregate

 

£25,000
e)

 		Date of the transaction

 

 		19 January 2024
f)

 		Place of the transaction

 

 		London Stock Exchange

END

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited
Susan Fadil
Uloma Adighibe		HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 203 893 1005
+44 203 832 3877

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 PLC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Bitcoin Spot ETF | BX Swiss TV

Die US-Börsenaufsicht SEC hat erstmals Bitcoin-ETFs zugelassen. Diese können direkt in die Kryptowährung investieren.
Ein Meilenstein für Kryptowährungen?
Heute zu Gast Bernhard Wenger, Head of Northern Europe bei 21Shares.
Im Gespräch mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, gibt Bernhard Wenger weiter einen Einblick in die Entwicklung des Bitcoin-Marktes und weitere Kryptowährungen wie Solana und Ethereum.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Bitcoin Spot ETF | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09:10 Richemont beflügelt SMI
07:16 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – 2‘000er-Marke im Blick
18.01.24 Julius Bär: 18.40% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf DocMorris AG
18.01.24 Gold: Will 2024 be a Breakout Year on Rate Cut Hopes?
18.01.24 Börse Aktuell – Ein zarter Hauch von Erholung
18.01.24 Bitcoin Spot ETF | BX Swiss TV
18.01.24 Marktüberblick: Munich Re gesucht
18.01.24 Handel mit Emissionsrechten bleibt ein wichtiges Thema für den Klimaschutz
16.01.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Sika
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'620.29 19.79 SMIR9U
Short 11'867.60 13.72 2VSSMU
Short 12'317.33 8.81 5DSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'191.63 19.01.2024 14:10:29
Long 10'725.59 19.97 SSQMQU
Long 10'470.26 13.72 SSOMSU
Long 10'028.29 8.95 SYSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experten: Für den Bitcoin geht es 2024 bergauf - womöglich bis auf 500'000 US-Dollar
Meyer Burger-Aktie mit gewaltigem Kursrutsch: Meyer Burger ewartet operativen Verlust - Neues Geld benötigt
BASF-Aktie im Plus: Deutsches Bundeswirtschaftsministerium will Verkauf von Wintershall Dea wohl eingehend prüfen
BYD-Aktie: Tesla-Rivale BYD steht offenbar vor einer Übernahme des brasilianischen Lithium-Giganten Sigma Lithium
Plug Power-Aktie wieder im Sinkflug: Plug Power will sich am Kapitalmarkt frisches Geld beschaffen
Stadler-Aktie dennoch im Minus: Bestellung von Bahnbetreiber Ferrovie della Calabria
BASF-Aktie dennoch im Plus: BASF bei Umsatz und Ergebnis schlechter als erwartet
Richemont-Aktie springt an: Richemont steigert Umsatz im Weihnachtsquartal - Wachstum lässt nach
Nach "Beige Book": Wall Street legt letztendlich zu -- SMI und DAX schliessen in Grün -- Handel in Fernost endet ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Analyst hält Tesla-Aktie für "masslos überbewertet" - und erwartet Kurssturz

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit