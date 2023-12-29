Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
29.12.2023 15:19:00

Director/PDMR Shareholding

OSB Group
4.65 GBP 2.11%
Kaufen Verkaufen

OSB GROUP PLC
(the Company)

29 December 2023

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

The Company was notified on the 28 December 2023 that:

  • Lisa Odendaal (a PDMR) transferred 7,859 ordinary shares of £0.01 each of the Company to an ISA, shares of which were subsequently sold at a price of £4.542726 per share; and
     
  • Peter Hindle (a PDMR) exercised their options to purchase ordinary shares of £0.01 each of

the Company pursuant to the OSB Group PLC 2020 three-year Sharesave Scheme ("2020 Sharesave”) at an exercise price of £2.29013 per share.

The following notification made under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation ("UK MAR") relates to a transaction by a PDMR in the shares of the Company.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personLisa Odendaal
2. Reason for the notification

a. Position/status

Group Chief Internal Auditor


b. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of TransactionTransfer to ISA and Disposal
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
£4.5427267,859
d. Aggregated Information:



(i) volume
(ii) price
(iii) total

(i) 7,859
(ii) £4.542726
(iii) £35,701.28
e. Date of transaction27 December 2023
f. Place of transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personPeter Hindle
2. Reason for the notification

a. Position/status

Group Chief Information Officer


b. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of TransactionExercise of Sharesave option
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
£2.290137,859
d. Aggregated Information:



(i) volume
(ii) price
(iii) total

(i) 7,859
(ii) £2.29013
(iii) £17,998.13
e. Date of transaction28 December 2023
f. Place of transactionOutside trading venue

OSB GROUP PLC

Dionne Mortley-Fordet: 01634 848 944
Group Head of Company Secretariat 
  
Investor relations 
Email: osbrelations@osb.co.ukt: 01634 838973
  
Brunswick 
Robin Wrench / Simone Selzert:  020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLCs

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.


