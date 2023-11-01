|
01.11.2023 10:41:24
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (the "Company”)
Director/PDMR Transaction
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Thomas Chambers
|2
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR/Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3)
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
|auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC
|b)
|LEI
|213800DK8H27QY3J5R45
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
|(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each
|Identification code
|GB0007174294
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Issue of Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|Amount
|£0.2075
|18,583
|£3,855.98
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|31 October 2023
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
Date of notification
31 October 2023
For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 020 7601 1850
