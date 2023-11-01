Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'435 0.4%  SPI 13'655 0.3%  Dow 33'053 0.4%  DAX 14'799 -0.1%  Euro 0.9589 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4'053 -0.2%  Gold 1'983 -0.1%  Bitcoin 31'321 -0.6%  Dollar 0.9092 -0.1%  Öl 86.1 -1.5% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Lonza1384101ABB1222171Logitech2575132Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Holcim1221405
Top News
Vor Apple-Bilanzvorlage: Stratege warnt vor "unheilvoller" Situation beim iPhone-Konzern
Swiss Steel-Aktie stärker: Swiss Steel Group bringt Veräusserung osteuropäischer Einheiten unter Dach und Fach
Bayer-Aktie gibt nach: Bayer muss dritte Glyphosat-Niederlage in Folge in den USA einstecken
Oktober 2023: Das sind die besten und die schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
Ausblick: Coinbase stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
Kings Arms Yard VCT Aktie [Valor: 442445 / ISIN: GB0007174294]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
01.11.2023 10:41:24

Director/PDMR Shareholding

finanzen.net zero Kings Arms Yard VCT-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Kings Arms Yard VCT
0.20 GBP 5.21%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (the "Company”)
Director/PDMR Transaction

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
      
a)Name Thomas Chambers  
      
2Reason for notification    
      
a)Position/status PDMR/Director  
      
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification  
      
3)Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
 auctioneer or auction monitor  
      
a)Name Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC 
      
b)LEI 213800DK8H27QY3J5R45 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
 (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
      
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each  
      
 Identification code GB0007174294  
      
b)Nature of the transaction Issue of Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
      
c)Price(s) and volume(s) PriceVolumeAmount
   £0.207518,583£3,855.98
d)Aggregated information    
      
 - Aggregated volume    
      
e)Date of the transaction 31 October 2023  
      
f)Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 

Date of notification

31 October 2023

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Tel: 020 7601 1850


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Analysen zu Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Albert Warnecke – Sollte jeder in Krypto investieren?
Sollte jeder in Krypto investieren? Wie steht Albert Warnecke zur „neuen“ Assetklasse und wie kombiniert er diese mit herkömmlichen Investments wie beispielweise ETFs.
Diese Fragen beantwortet der Finanzinfluencer Albert Warnecke, alias Finanzwesir im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Albert Warnecke- Sollte jeder in Krypto investieren? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09:42 Marktüberblick: BASF und Qiagen nach Zahlen gesucht
08:00 Netflix"s Massnahmen tragen Früchte
07:22 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Leichte Gewinne zum Monatsschluss
31.10.23 Börse Aktuell – Kurze Verschnaufpause im Abwärtstrend
31.10.23 Julius Bär: 9.95% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Covestro AG
31.10.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus -8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf EMS-Chemie, Holcim, Sika
31.10.23 Leichter Stimmungsaufschwung
26.10.23 Albert Warnecke- Sollte jeder in Krypto investieren? | BX Swiss TV
23.10.23 26.Oktober 2023 bei Splint Invest: McLaren MP4/12c - historische Rendite p.a. der letzten 3 Jahre: 9%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 10'900.00 18.44
Short 11'089.04 13.75 SSFMMU
Short 11'507.20 8.89 RSSM1U
SMI-Kurs: 10'434.56 01.11.2023 11:12:36
Long 10'009.52 19.18 AQSSMU
Long 9'801.58 13.93 UASSMU
Long 9'358.35 8.78 FXSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warum der Euro über die 1,06-Dollar-Marke steigt - Auch zum Franken gewinnt der Euro
Roche-Aktie unter Druck: Roche-Studie zu EMBARK hat primären Endpunkt nicht erreicht
Rohstoffexperten sicher: 2024 wird ein starkes Jahr für Goldpreis - und Silberpreis
Geschäft wegen Nahost-Konflikt in Gefahr? So sind UBS und Julius Bär in der Region aufgestellt
ams-Aktie dennoch in Grün: ams OSRAM im dritten Quartal mit Ergebniseinbruch
JPMorgan- und Goldman Sachs-CEOs warnen: Anleger sollten nun vorsichtig agieren
Massenproduktion gestartet: Tesla drückt bei 4680-Batterien aufs Gas
BASF-Aktie steigt dennoch: BASF verdient weniger
Siemens Energy-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Siemens Energy plant wohl den Verkauf der Indien-Beteiligung
Chinesische Industriedaten im Fokus: Wall Street beendet Handel höher -- SMI letztlich stabil -- DAX geht fester in den Feierabend -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit