Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'965 -0.1%  SPI 14'302 -0.4%  Dow 33'926 0.9%  DAX 15'310 -0.8%  Euro 0.9529 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4'171 -0.7%  Gold 1'911 2.3%  Bitcoin 24'301 0.1%  Dollar 0.9049 -0.4%  Öl 88.7 2.9% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Sandoz124359842UBS24476758Birkenstock129711946Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539Novo Nordisk129508879Lonza1384101Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Idorsia36346343
Top News
VW-Aktie etwas leichter: Volkswagen steigert Elektro-Absatz im 3. Quartal
Ölpreise im Fokus: JPMorgan-Experten sehen einen Nachfrage-Rückgang voraus
Bayer-Aktie tiefer: Glyphosat-streit geht in die nächste Runde
UnitedHealth-Aktie in Grün: UnitedHealth erhöht Gewinnprognose
Citigroup im Plus: Citigroup steigert überraschend Gewinn steigern
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Admiral Group Aktie [Valor: 1956510 / ISIN: GB00B02J6398]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
13.10.2023 15:46:45

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Admiral Group
26.30 CHF 10.01%
Kaufen Verkaufen

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
a)NameMichael Brierley
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon-Executive Director/PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameAdmiral Group plc
b)LEI213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code		Ordinary Shares





GB00B02J6398
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares pursuant to a dividend reinvestment trading plan entered into on 17 May 2020.
c)

Prices(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
£24.06

19

d)Aggregated information



  • Aggregated value
  • Price
N/A (Single Transaction)

e)Date of the transaction12 October 2023
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
a)NameRachel Brierley
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusWife of Non-Executive Director/PDMR, Michael Brierley/PCA
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameAdmiral Group plc
b)LEI213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code		Ordinary Shares





GB00B02J6398
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares pursuant to a dividend reinvestment trading plan entered into on 17 May 2020.
c)

Prices(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
£24.0671
d)Aggregated information



  • Aggregated value
  • Price
N/A (Single Transaction)
e)Date of the transaction12 October 2023
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Admiral Group PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Admiral Group PLC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Das Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2023 | BX Swiss TV
Wie entwickelte sich die diesjährige US Bankenkrise? Bildet sich beim Thema künstliche Intelligenz bereits eine Blase und wie sieht es bei der wirtschaftlichen Entwicklung der USA und in Europa aus?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Marco Ludescher, Leiter Asset Management, Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung Zürich AG im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Das Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2023 | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

12:14 SMI stoppt Erholungsbewegung
11:06 Domaine Leflaive, Batard-Montrachet Grand Cru 2020 - am 16. Oktober bei Splint Invest: Potenzial: +10,5% p.a.
09:28 SG-Marktüberblick: 13.10.2023
07:00 Das Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2023 | BX Swiss TV
06:17 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Erholung an das August-Tief
12.10.23 Julius Bär: 12.80% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Temenos AG
12.10.23 Börse Aktuell – Erholung geht in die nächste Runde
11.10.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
10.10.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf EMS-Chemie, Lonza, Sonova
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'380.14 19.35 52SSMU
Short 11'603.16 13.84 DRSSMU
Short 12'074.25 8.68 BWSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'957.88 13.10.2023 15:46:44
Long 10'486.18 19.69 5SSMIU
Long 10'244.66 13.66 CUSSMU
Long 9'814.53 8.96 BDSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Sandoz-Aktie deutlich fester: Sandoz-Papiere legen seit IPO einen starken Lauf hin - Positive Analystenstimmen
US-Verbraucherpreise steigen mehr als erwartet: Wall Street verliert zum Handelsende -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Santhera-Aktie zündet den Turbo: Santhera hofft nach positiver CHMP-Empfehlung für Vamorolone auf baldige Zulassung
China-Verkaufszahlen enttäuschen: Teslas aus China verkaufen sich deutlich schlechter
Roche-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Roche legt neue Langzeitdaten für Ocrevus vor
Quartalszahlen der US-Banken im Fokus: SMI und DAX leichter -- Wall Street zu Handelsstart freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten
Stadler Rail-Aktie kann Gewinne nicht halten: Stadler baut Wasserstoffzüge für Kalifornien
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Anleger trennen sich am Nachmittag vermehrt von Meyer Burger
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Mittag schwächer
Massiver Wertverlust: So steht es wirklich um die Wertentwicklung von NFTs

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit