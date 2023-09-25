Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Admiral Group Aktie [Valor: 1956510 / ISIN: GB00B02J6398]
Kaufen Verkaufen
25.09.2023 18:39:25

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Admiral Group
26.30 CHF 10.01%
Kaufen Verkaufen

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

On 24 September 2020, Geraint Jones (Chief Financial Officer) was awarded 45,000 shares under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme. The award was subject to the Company’s performance conditions from 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2022 and 26,644 shares vested on 25 September 2023.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
a)NameGeraint Jones
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Financial Officer/PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameAdmiral Group plc
b)LEI213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code		Ordinary Shares





GB00B02J6398
b)Nature of the transactionVesting of 26,664 shares awarded under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme. 12,523 shares were sold to cover personal tax and national insurance liabilities and 14,121 have been retained.
c)Prices(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP £23.9212,523
d)Aggregated information

  • Aggregated value
     
  • Price
N/A
e)Date of the transactionThe sale of shares took place as part of a large batch of shares sold by the Employee Benefit Trust on 25 September 2023.
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

On 24 September 2020, Cristina Nestares (CEO UK Insurance) was awarded 36,250 shares under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme. The award was subject to the Company’s performance conditions from 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2022 and 26,610 shares vested on 25 September 2023.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
a)NameCristina Nestares
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO UK Insurance/PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameAdmiral Group plc
b)LEI213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code		Ordinary Shares





GB00B02J6398
b)Nature of the transactionVesting of 26,610 shares awarded under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme. 11,610 shares were sold to cover personal tax and national insurance liabilities and 15,000 have been retained.
c)Prices(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP £23.9211,610
d)Aggregated information

  • Aggregated value
     
  • Price
N/A
e)Date of the transactionThe sale of shares took place as part of a large batch of shares sold by the Employee Benefit Trust on the 25 September 2023
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

On 24 September 2020, Scott Cargill (CEO Admiral Money) was awarded 18,000 shares under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme. The award was subject to the Company’s performance conditions from 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2022 and 14,085 shares vested on 25 September 2023.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
a)NameScott Cargill
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO Admiral Money/PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameAdmiral Group plc
b)LEI213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code		Ordinary Shares





GB00B02J6398
b)Nature of the transactionVesting of 14,085 shares awarded under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme. 14,085 shares were sold.
c)Prices(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP £23.9214,085
d)Aggregated information

  • Aggregated value
     
  • Price
N/A
e)Date of the transactionThe sale of shares took place as part of a large batch of shares sold by the Employee Benefit Trust on the 25 September 2023
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

On 24 September 2020, Costantino Moretti (Head of International Insurance) was awarded 22,000 shares under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme. The award was subject to the Company’s performance conditions from 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2022 and 12,912 shares vested on 25 September 2023.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
a)NameCostantino Moretti
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusHead of International/PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameAdmiral Group plc
b)LEI213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code		Ordinary Shares





GB00B02J6398
b)Nature of the transactionVesting of 12,912 shares awarded under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme. 12,912 shares were sold.
c)Prices(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP £23.9212,912
d)Aggregated information

  • Aggregated value
     
  • Price
N/A
e)Date of the transactionThe sale of shares took place as part of a large batch of shares sold by the Employee Benefit Trust on the 25 September 2023
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

 

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

 

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
a)NameKaren Jones
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPerson Closely Associated with, and wife of, Geraint Jones, Chief Financial Officer/PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameAdmiral Group plc
b)LEI213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code		Ordinary Shares





GB00B02J6398
b)Nature of the transactionDisposal of Shares
c)Prices(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP £23.971,000
d)Aggregated information

  • Aggregated value
     
  • Price
N/A
e)Date of the transaction25 September 2023
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

 


Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit