Northern 2 VCT Aktie [Valor: 720865 / ISIN: GB0005356430]
18.08.2023 11:30:00

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Northern 2 VCT
0.52 GBP -5.49%
Kaufen Verkaufen

18 AUGUST 2023

NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC

DIRECTOR/PDMR DEALINGS

Northern 2 VCT PLC ("the Company”) has been notified that in respect of the allotment of new ordinary shares pursuant to the Company’s Dividend Investment Scheme, the following PDMR acquired ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company.

PDMRDate acquiredNo. of shares acquiredPurchase price
per share (£)		Total current
shareholding
Peter Dines18 August 20235680.57725,788

These notifications are made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NamePeter Dines   
2Reason for the notification
a)Position / statusPDMR
b)Initial notification / amendmentInitial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameNorthern 2 VCT PLC
b)LEI213800K2EJ4CM6G9K687
4

 		Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

 		Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary Shares of 5p each



GB0005356430
b)

 		Nature of the transaction

 		Allotment of new ordinary shares pursuant to the Company’s Dividend Investment Scheme
c)

 		Price(s) and volume(s)

  		Price(s) £0.577
Volume(s) 568
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price		 

N/A - single transaction
e)Date of the transaction18 August 2023
f)Place of the transactionXLON

Enquiries:

Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts

The contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website and the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website) are not incorporated into, nor form part of, this announcement.


