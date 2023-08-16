|
16.08.2023 16:30:00
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Kenmare Resources
5.50 EUR 1.85%
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|METTE DOBEL
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|DIRECTOR
|b)
|Initial Notification Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|KENMARE RESOURCES PLC
|b)
|LEI
|635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
|ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH
IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BDC5DG00
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares
|£4.2425
|2,500
|d)
|Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
|N/A – SINGLE TRANSACTION
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2023-08-15
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE - XLON
|g)
|Additional Information
|NONE
