Director/PDMR Shareholding

MOLTEN VENTURES PLC

("Molten Ventures" or the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name Grahame Cook Reason for the notification Position / status Non-executive director Initial notification / amendment Initial notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Name Molten Ventures plc LEI 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 1p each Identification Code GB00BY7QYJ50 Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £2.34677 21,290 Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 21,290 £49,962.73 Date of the transaction 26 June 2023 Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Enquiries:

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 31 March 2023, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 70 companies, 17 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Graphcore, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over £480m to 31 March 2023. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/