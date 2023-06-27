|
27.06.2023 11:30:03
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW)
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC
("Molten Ventures" or the "Company")
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
About Molten Ventures
Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.
As at 31 March 2023, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 70 companies, 17 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Graphcore, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.
Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over £480m to 31 March 2023. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/
|ISIN:
|GB00BY7QYJ50
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|GROW; GRW
|LEI Code:
|213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
|OAM Categories:
|2.2. Inside information
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|253763
|EQS News ID:
|1666651
