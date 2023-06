Director/PDMR shareholding

easyJet plc (EZJ)

easyJet plc

21 June 2023

The Company announces that the following PDMRs have been granted awards under the Restricted Share Plan (RSP) on 21 June 2023 as set out below (the RSP Awards).

PDMR Number of shares subject to Award Jane Storm 63,653



The RSP Awards are in the form of nil-cost options, and no monetary consideration was paid for the RSP Awards. 50% of the RSP Awards will vest and become exercisable on 12 December 2024 and the balance on 12 December 2025 subject to the performance underpins set out in the 2022 Annual Report and Accounts.



