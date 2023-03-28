|
28.03.2023 17:30:00
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
The Company announces that on 23 March 2023, Ben Baxter, Chief Operations Officer and a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities, exercised nil-cost options over 33,267 ordinary shares of €0.001 each in the capital of the Company ('Shares') in accordance with the Restricted Share Awards that were granted to him on 15 March 2018 and 15 March 2019. Full details of the Awards were included in a regulatory announcement released on 19 March 2018 and 19 March 2019 respectively and in the Company's 2018 and 2019 Annual Reports and Accounts. A total of 15,968 Shares will be issued to or purchased by the Company's Employee Benefit Trust for the benefit of Mr. Baxter. This represents the net number of Shares due to Mr. Baxter after the appropriate tax and national insurance liabilities were taken into account.
This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|BEN BAXTER
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CHIEF OPERATIONS OFFICER
|b)
|Initial Notification Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|KENMARE RESOURCES PLC
|b)
|LEI
|635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument
|ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH
|Identification code
|IE00BDC5DG00
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|ACQUISITION OF SHARES FOR NO CONSIDERATION PURSUANT TO THE EXERCISE OF NIL-COST OPTIONS GRANTED ON 15 MARCH 2018 AND 15 MARCH 2019 UNDER THE Kenmare Resources PLC RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|NIL
|15,968 SHARES ACQUIRED AFTER REDUCTION FOR APPROPRIATE TAX AND NATIONAL INSURANCE
|d)
|Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2023-03-23
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|OTHER THAN ON A TRADING VENUE
|g)
|Additional Information
