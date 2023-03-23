SMI 10'719 -0.6%  SPI 14'070 -0.4%  Dow 32'162 0.4%  DAX 15'210 0.0%  Euro 0.9941 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'207 0.3%  Gold 2'001 1.7%  Bitcoin 25'885 3.4%  Dollar 0.9144 -0.3%  Öl 76.1 0.4% 
OSB Group Aktie [Valor: 57624217 / ISIN: GB00BLDRH360]
23.03.2023 19:00:00

Director/PDMR Shareholding

OSB Group
4.67 GBP -6.71%
Kaufen Verkaufen

OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company)

 

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

 

 

The Company notifies the following changes in the interests in the ordinary shares of £0.01 each (Shares) of the Company of the Executive Directors and other PDMRs arising from awards granted under the Deferred Share Bonus Plan (DSBP) and Performance Share Plan (PSP) on 22 March 2023 at a price of £4.9787 per Share being the average closing price of the Shares over the three Dealing Days prior to the date of grant.

 

The purpose of the DSBP is to facilitate the deferral of part of a participant’s annual bonus into Shares. Awards to Executive Directors cannot be sold for at least three years after grant and awards to other PDMRs cannot be sold for at least one year after grant. DSBP awards will not be subject to performance conditions. 

 

The PSP awards are based on a mixture of internal financial performance targets, relative total shareholder return and a non-financial risk metric. The performance targets will be measured over three financial years with vesting in five equal tranches between three and seven years following grant. Clawback and malus provisions apply to these Awards.

 

 

Name Number of Shares acquired
Executive Directors
 DSBPPSPTOTAL
Andrew Golding79,282196,634275,916
April Talintyre49,612123,047172,659
Other PDMRs
Jens Bech27,49168,58896,079
Jason Elphick25,51163,27088,781
Jon Hall27,96371,80699,769
Peter Hindle19,13347,45366,586
Victoria Hyde24,72973,81598,544
Hasan Kazmi29,85272,381102,233
Clive Kornitzer30,60178,583109,184
Lisa Odendaal20,39049,43969,829
Paul Whitlock17,022-17,022
Richard Wilson21,96354,83476,797

 

 

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person Andrew Golding

 
   

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/statusChief Executive Officer
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or  auction monitor

 

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC

  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

  Transaction(s) summary table   

 

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 22 March 2023Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:



Grant of Awards		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.9787275,916£ 1,373,702.99
Aggregated£4.9787275,916£ 1,373,702.99
         
 

 

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person April Talintyre

 
   

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/statusChief Financial Officer
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or  auction monitor

 

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC



  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

  Transaction(s) summary table

  

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 22 March 2023Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of Awards		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.9787172,659£ 859,617.36
Aggregated£4.9787172,659£ 859,617.36
         
 

 

 

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person Jens Bech 

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/statusGroup Commercial Director
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC

  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

  Transaction(s) summary table

  

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 22 March 2023Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of Awards		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.978796,079£ 478,348.52
Aggregated£4.978796,079£ 478,348.52
         

 

 

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person Jason Elphick 

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/statusGroup General Counsel and Company Secretary
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC

  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

  Transaction(s) summary table

 

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 22 March 2023Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of Awards		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.978788,781£442,013.96
Aggregated£4.978788,781£442,013.96
         

 

 

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person Jon Hall 

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/statusGroup Managing Director, Mortgages and Savings
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC

  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

  Transaction(s) summary table

 

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 22 March 2023Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of Awards		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.978799,769£496,719.92
Aggregated£4.978799,769£496,719.92
         

 

 

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person Peter Hindle 

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/statusGroup Chief Information Officer
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC

  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

  Transaction(s) summary table

 

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 22 March 2023Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of Awards		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.978766,586£331,511.72
Aggregated£4.978766,586£331,511.72
         

 

 

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person Victoria Hyde 

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/statusDeputy Chief Financial Officer
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC

  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

  Transaction(s) summary table

 

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 22 March 2023Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of Awards		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.978798,544£490,621.01
Aggregated£4.978798,544£490,621.01
         

 

 

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person Hasan Kazmi 

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/statusGroup Chief Risk Officer
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC

  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

  Transaction(s) summary table

 

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 22 March 2023Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of Awards		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.9787102,233£508,987.44
Aggregated£4.9787102,233£508,987.44
         

 

 

 

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person Clive Kornitzer 

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/statusGroup Chief Operating Officer
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC

  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

  Transaction(s) summary table

 

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 22 March 2023Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of Awards		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.9787109,184£ 543,594.38
Aggregated£4.9787109,184£ 543,594.38
         

 

 

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person Lisa Odendaal 

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/statusGroup Chief Internal Auditor
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC

  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

  Transaction(s) summary table

   

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 22 March 2023Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of Awards		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.978769,829£347,657.64
Aggregated£4.978769,829£347,657.64
         

 

 

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person Paul Whitlock

 
   

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/statusGroup Managing Director, Savings
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or  auction monitor

 

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC

  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

  Transaction(s) summary table

 

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 22 March 2023Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of Awards		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.978717,022£84,747.43
Aggregated£4.978717,022£84,747.43
    

 

 

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person Richard Wilson 

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/statusGroup Chief Credit and Compliance Officer
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC

  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

  Transaction(s) summary table

  

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 22 March 2023Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of Awards		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.978776,797£382,349.22
Aggregated£4.978776,797£382,349.22
         

 

 

 

Enquiries:

 

OSB GROUP PLC

Nickesha Graham-Burrell,                                 t: 01634 835 796

Group Head of Company Secretariat        

 

Investor relations

Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk                                 t: 01634 838973

 

Brunswick                                                       

Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer                          t:  020 7404 5959

 

Notes to Editors

 

About OSB Group PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.


