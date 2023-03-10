SMI 10'765 -1.7%  SPI 13'989 -1.6%  Dow 32'203 -0.2%  DAX 15'428 -1.3%  Euro 0.9822 -0.5%  EStoxx50 4'219 -1.6%  Gold 1'857 1.5%  Bitcoin 18'488 -2.7%  Dollar 0.9 -1.3%  Öl 82.8 1.5% 
Irish Continental Group Aktie [Valor: 24495317 / ISIN: IE00BLP58571]
10.03.2023 17:40:00

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Irish Continental Group
3.98 GBP -0.75%
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name

 		Andrew Sheen

 
 

 
2Reason for the notification

 
a)Position/status

 

 		PDMR / Managing Director – Ferries Division
b)Initial Notification Amendment

 		Initial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name

 		Irish Continental Group plc
b)LEI635400FQKB6QXERQOC74

 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code		ICG Unit

 

ISIN : IE00BLP58571
b)Nature of the transaction Grant of options under the Irish Continental Group plc Performance Share Plan.
The vesting of these options is subject to performance conditions measured over a three year performance period.
c)Price(s) and volume(s) 

Price(s)                             Volume(s)
€0.065                                             143,500   

 

 
d)Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price		N/A
e)Date of the transaction10 March 2023

 
f)Place of the transactionDublin, Ireland

 
g)Additional Information 


