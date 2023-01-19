SMI 11'300 -0.6%  SPI 14'510 -0.6%  Dow 33'297 -1.8%  DAX 14'935 -1.6%  Euro 0.9917 0.3%  EStoxx50 4'104 -1.7%  Gold 1'908 0.2%  Bitcoin 19'005 0.3%  Dollar 0.9162 0.0%  Öl 84.4 -0.3% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Euro Dollar-Kurs: Darum legt der Euro zum US-Dollar und zum Franken etwas zu
NIO-Aktie vorbörslich tiefer: VW-Tochter AUDI hat Markenrechtsstreit gegen NIO gewonnen
Apple-Zulieferer im Fokus: Foxconn bekommt Konkurrenz von chinesischen Firmen
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co.: Wie sich die Kryptokurse am Donnerstagmittag entwickeln
Geberit-Aktie gibt ab: Umsatzrückgang in 2022
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
Britvic Aktie [Valor: 2353125 / ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
19.01.2023 13:12:41

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Britvic
7.74 GBP 0.19%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Britvic plc (BVIC )
Director/PDMR Shareholding

19-Jan-2023 / 12:12 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Britvic plc

19 January 2023

 

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

 

Britvic plc (the Company") was notified on 19 January 2023 that the following transactions have taken place in relation to the Britvic Share Incentive Plan (SIP). The SIP is an all-employee trust arrangement approved by HM Revenue and Customs, under which employees are able to buy ordinary shares in the Company of 20 pence each (Shares), using deductions from salary in each monthly pay period, and receive allocations of matching free Shares (Matching Shares).

 

The following Directors purchased the number of Shares set out against their names below, at a price of 784.64 pence per Share, and were allocated for no consideration the number of Matching Shares (purchased by the SIP trustees at a price of 789.00 pence per Matching Share) set out against their names below:

 

Name

Role

Number of Shares purchased

Number of Matching Shares

Simon Litherland

Executive Director

19

7

Joanne Wilson

Executive Director

19

7

 

As a result of the above transactions, the interests of the above Directors and their connected persons in the Companys Shares (excluding options, awards under the Companys LTIPs and interests as potential beneficiaries of the Companys Employee Benefit Trusts) are as follows:

 

Name

Number of Shares

Name of Connected Person

Number of Shares

Total Shares

Percentage of Issued Share Capital

Simon Litherland

379,456

-

-

379,456

0.15%

Joanne Wilson

35,459

-

-

35,459

0.01%

 

The attached notifications, made in accordance with Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further information.

 

Clare Thomas

Company Secretary

 

Britvic plc LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53


Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

  1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a)

Name

Simon Litherland

Reason for the notification

(a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

(b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification
  1. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a)

Name

Britvic plc

(b)

LEI

635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
  1. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 20 pence each

 

 

ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54

(b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares under the Britvic Share Incentive Plan

(c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

 

784.64 pence

0 pence

Volume(s)

 

19 (Partnership shares)

 7 (Matching shares)

(d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

26 shares

£149.08

 

(e)

Date and time of the transaction

2023/01/18

(f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 

 

  1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a)

Name

Joanne Wilson

Reason for the notification

(a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

(b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification
  1. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a)

Name

Britvic plc

(b)

LEI

635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
  1. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 20 pence each

 

 

ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54

(b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares under the Britvic Share Incentive Plan

(c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

 

784.64 pence

0 pence

Volume(s)

 

19 (Partnership shares)

 7 (Matching shares)

(d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

26 shares

£149.08

 

(e)

Date and time of the transaction

2023/01/18

(f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 
ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: BVIC
Sequence No.: 217006
EQS News ID: 1539237

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1539237&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Britvic Plc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell: GLENCORE, VISA, AMERICAN WATER WORKS – BX Musterportfolio mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

In der aktuellen Folge werden die Aktien der GLENCORE, VISA und AMERICAN WATER WORKS vorgestellt. Pünktlich vor Börsenstart stellen Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz jede Woche ausgewählte Top-Werte vor und diskutieren über News aus der Finanzwelt.

Aktien aktuell: GLENCORE, VISA, AMERICAN WATER WORKS – BX Musterportfolio mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

12:03 Vontobel: Der Produkteklassiker Barrier Reverse Convertible, aber bitte mit Partizipation
12:00 Julius Bär: 8.85% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Swissquote Group Holding SA
10:04 Rohstoffe - Positiver Ausblick / Kühne + Nagel - Eine Ladung Rendite
08:25 Gegenwind droht aufzukommen
08:11 DAX – Kommt nun die Korrektur?
18.01.23 Aktien aktuell: GLENCORE, VISA, AMERICAN WATER WORKS – BX Musterportfolio mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
18.01.23 Marktüberblick: BASF und Continental enttäuschen
17.01.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Sika, Swisscom
23.12.22 ☕ MarketFlow Live - Today 👀 PCI prices 📊 Stocks 🎢 Gold 💛
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'763.98 19.69 I7SSMU
Short 12'008.72 13.81 H0SSMU
Short 12'488.15 8.68 CRSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'295.36 19.01.2023 13:10:41
Long 10'845.38 18.87 MXSSMU
Long 10'610.05 13.48 AJSSMU
Long 10'182.76 8.99 EHSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Zur Rose-Aktie zieht an: Umsatz sinkt 2022 wie erwartet
Richemont-Aktie legt zu: Umsatz von Richemont im Weihnachtsquartal gestiegen - Dämpfer in China
Leclanché-Aktie zieht zweistellig an: Leclanché meldet "Durchbruch" in umweltfreundlicher Herstellung von Batterien
Credit Suisse-Aktie unter Druck: CS plant offenbar Kaderangestellte mit Bar-Bonuszahlungen zu binden
Roche-Aktie legt zu: Leberkrebs-Therapie senkt Rückkehr-Risiko
BASF-Aktie legt zu: BASF rutscht 2022 wegen Wintershall tief in die roten Zahlen - Rückzug aus Russland
Konjunkturdaten im Blick: Wall Street beendet Handel schwächer -- SMI schliesst tiefer -- DAX zum Handelsende stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
NASDAQ-Titel Tesla-Aktie verliert: Prozess zu Anlegerklage gegen Tesla-Chef Elon Musk hat begonnen
Credit Suisse (CS) Aktie News: Credit Suisse (CS) am Vormittag billiger
Credit Suisse-Aktie stabil: CS-Chef sieht Fortschritte beim Umbau der Bank - CS will Marktführer im Schweizer Investment Banking bleiben

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.