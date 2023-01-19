|
19.01.2023 13:12:41
Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
Britvic plc (BVIC )
Britvic plc
19 January 2023
DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING
Britvic plc (the Company") was notified on 19 January 2023 that the following transactions have taken place in relation to the Britvic Share Incentive Plan (SIP). The SIP is an all-employee trust arrangement approved by HM Revenue and Customs, under which employees are able to buy ordinary shares in the Company of 20 pence each (Shares), using deductions from salary in each monthly pay period, and receive allocations of matching free Shares (Matching Shares).
The following Directors purchased the number of Shares set out against their names below, at a price of 784.64 pence per Share, and were allocated for no consideration the number of Matching Shares (purchased by the SIP trustees at a price of 789.00 pence per Matching Share) set out against their names below:
As a result of the above transactions, the interests of the above Directors and their connected persons in the Companys Shares (excluding options, awards under the Companys LTIPs and interests as potential beneficiaries of the Companys Employee Benefit Trusts) are as follows:
The attached notifications, made in accordance with Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further information.
Clare Thomas
Company Secretary
Britvic plc LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
|ISIN:
|GB00B0N8QD54
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|BVIC
|Sequence No.:
|217006
|EQS News ID:
|1539237
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
