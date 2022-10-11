|
easyJet plc (EZJ)
Director/PDMR Shareholding
11-Oct-2022 / 16:20 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
easyJet plc
(the Company)
Director/PDMR Shareholding
11 October 2022
On 11 October 2022 the Company was notified by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited (the "Trustee"), as the Trustee of the easyJet plc Share Incentive Plan (the "Plan"), that on 10 October 2022 it had purchased ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence each in the Company on behalf of the persons discharging managerial responsibility set out in the table below.
The Plan is an HM Revenue and Customs approved plan under which employees in the UK are able to buy ordinary shares in easyJet of 27 2/7 pence each, using deductions from their monthly salary ("Partnership Shares"). Participants can contribute up to £150 per month from their pay towards the purchase of Partnership Shares.
|
PDMR
|
Partnership Shares Purchased
|
Price
|
Ella Bennett
|
50
|
£2.9765
|
Maaike de Bie
|
50
|
£2.9765
|
Stuart Birrell
|
51
|
£2.9765
|
Kenton Jarvis
|
50
|
£2.9765
|
Garry Wilson
|
50
|
£2.9765
The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.
|
1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ella Bennett
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Group People Director
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
easyJet plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p
|
|
Identification code
|
ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Partnership shares purchased on behalf of Ella Bennett by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited, as the Trustee of the Plan.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Partnership shares
|
GBP £2.9765
|
50
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
Aggregated volume: 50
|
|
|
GBP £2.9765
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-10-10
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
XLON
|
1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Maaike de Bie
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
easyJet plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p
|
|
Identification code
|
ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Partnership shares purchased on behalf of Maaike de Bie by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited, as the Trustee of the Plan.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Partnership shares
|
GBP £2.9765
|
50
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
Aggregated volume: 50
|
|
|
GBP £2.9765
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-10-10
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
XLON
|
1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Stuart Birrell
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Data & Information Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
easyJet plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p
|
|
Identification code
|
ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Partnership shares purchased on behalf of Stuart Birrell by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited, as the Trustee of the Plan.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Partnership shares
|
GBP £2.9765
|
51
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
Aggregated volume: 51
|
|
|
GBP £2.9765
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-10-10
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
XLON
|
1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Kenton Jarvis
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
easyJet plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p
|
|
Identification code
|
ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Partnership shares purchased on behalf of Kenton Jarvis by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited, as the Trustee of the Plan.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Partnership shares
|
GBP £2.9765
|
50
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
Aggregated volume: 50
|
|
|
GBP £2.9765
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-10-10
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
XLON
|
1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Garry Wilson
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
CEO easyJet Holidays
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
easyJet plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p
|
|
Identification code
|
ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Partnership shares purchased on behalf of Garry Wilson by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited, as the Trustee of the Plan.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Partnership shares
|
GBP £2.9765
|
50
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
Aggregated volume: 50
|
|
|
GBP £2.9765
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-10-10
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
XLON