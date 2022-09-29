AVEVA Group plc (AVV)

Director/PDMR Shareholding



29-Sep-2022 / 13:19 GMT/BST

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



AVEVA Group plc Anzeige Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in % Netflix Inc. / Spotify 120866524 54.00 % 20.00 % Tesla Inc. 120866525 49.00 % 15.50 % General Electric Co. / Schneider Electric S.A. / Siemens Energy AG. 120866526 49.00 % 15.00 % (the Company) Director/PDMR Shareholding The Company announces that it received notification on 27 September 2022 that Amish Sabharwal, EVP, Engineering Business, exercised a total of 14,170 share options granted under the AVEVA Restricted Share Plan (RSP) and the AVEVA Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP), as follows: Name Share Award(1) Date of Award Shares Exercised Shares Sold(2) Sale Price Amish Sabharwal RSP 28/09/2018 2,043 2,043 £31.58 RSP 18/03/2019 1,901 1,901 £31.56 RSP 26/07/2019 1,400 1,400 £31.59 RSP 11/09/2020 1,301 1,301 £31.59 RSP 15/07/2021 1,325 1,325 £31.55 LTIP 28/09/2018 4,412 4,412 £31.57 LTIP 26/07/2019 1,788 1,788 £31.55 The share awards were made in respect of the Companys ordinary shares of 3 5 / 9 pence each. The cost to cover personal tax obligations arising from the exercise of share options were settled from the proceeds of the share sale. For further details, please contact: Enquiries: AVEVA Group plc Helen Lamprell, General Counsel and Company Secretary +44 (0)1223 556655 Matt Springett, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0)7789 818684 FTI Consulting LLP Edward Bridges/Dwight Burden +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Amish Sabharwal 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EVP, Engineering Business b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AVEVA Group plc b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of share options under the RSP on (1) 28/09/2018, (2) 18/03/2019, (3) 26/07/2019, (4) 11/09/2020 and (5) 15/07/2021 and LTIP on (6) 28/09/2018 and (7) 26/07/2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1. £0.03556 2,043 2. £0.03556 1,901 3. £0.03556 1,400 4. £0.03556 1,301 5. £0.03556 1,325 6. £0.03556 4,412 7. £0.03556 1,788 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price 14,170 £0.03556 e) Date of the transaction 2022-09-26 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Amish Sabharwal 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EVP, Engineering Business b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AVEVA Group plc b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares to cover personal tax obligations c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1. £31.58 2,043 2. £31.56 1,901 3. £31.59 1,400 4. £31.59 1,301 5. £31.55 1,325 6. £31.57 4,412 7. £31.55 1,788 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price 14,170 £31.57 e) Date of the transaction 2022-09-26 f) Place of the transaction XLON

