easyJet plc (EZJ)

Director/PDMR Shareholding



01-Jul-2022 / 11:15 GMT/BST

easyJet plc (the Company) Director/PDMR shareholding 1 July 2022 The Company announces that it received notification on 1 July 2022 that Moni Mannings, Non-Executive Director, acquired 2,639 ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence each in the Company (Shares) at a price of £3.7680 per share, in London. For further details, please contact: Institutional investors and analysts: Michael Barker Investor Relations +44 (0) 7985 890 939 Adrian Talbot Investor Relations +44 (0) 7971 592 373 Media: Anna Knowles Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313 Edward Simpkins FGS Global +44 (0)7947 740 551 / (0)207 251 3801 Dorothy Burwell FGS Global +44 (0)7733 294 930 / (0)207 251 3801 The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Moni Mannings 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £3.7680 2,639 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price 2,639 GBP £3.7680 e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-01 f) Place of the transaction XLON

