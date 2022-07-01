easyJet plc
(the Company)
Director/PDMR shareholding
1 July 2022
The Company announces that it received notification on 1 July 2022 that Moni Mannings, Non-Executive Director, acquired 2,639 ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence each in the Company (Shares) at a price of £3.7680 per share, in London.
The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates
|
a)
|
Name
|
Moni Mannings
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Non-Executive Director
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
easyJet plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p
ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Acquisition of shares
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£3.7680
|
2,639
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
2,639
GBP £3.7680
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-07-01
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
XLON