Director/PDMR Shareholding

|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
MARGARET SWEENEY
|
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
|
b)
|
Initial Notification Amendment
|
AMENDMENT TO THE INITIAL NOTIFICATION ISSUED AT 18.00 ON 8 MARCH 2022 (EQS News ID: 1297659) TO AMEND THE NUMBER OF SHARES STATED TO BE SUBJECT TO THE CONDITIONAL AWARD OF 498,322 ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.10 EACH TO 430,369 ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.10 EACH. ALL OTHER DETAILS IN THE ORIGINAL NOTIFICATION REMAIN UNCHANGED BY THIS AMENDMENT
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC
|
b)
|
LEI
|
635400EOPACLULRENY18
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
|
ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.10 EACH
IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
GRANT OF A CONDITIONAL AWARD OF 430,369 ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.10 EACH TO BE ISSUED IN ACCORDANCE WITH AND SUBJECT TO THE Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN 2014 (AS AMENDED IN NOVEMBER 2015) WITH A VESTING DATE OF 23 FEBRUARY 2025, SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIONS.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
NIL
|
CONDITIONAL AWARD OVER 430,369 ORDINARY SHARES
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
NIL - CONDITIONAL AWARD OF 430,369 ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.10 EACH VALUED AS AT 23 FEBRUARY 2022 AT A PRICE OF 1.49 PER ORDINARY SHARE (BEING THE CLOSING PRICE ON THE GRANT DATE)
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
CONDITIONAL AWARD MADE ON 23 FEBRUARY 2022
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
|
g)
|
Additional Information
|
NONE