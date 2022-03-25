Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 12'122 -0.1%  SPI 15'448 -0.2%  Dow 34'769 0.2%  DAX 14'306 0.2%  Euro 1.0228 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3'868 0.1%  Gold 1'952 -0.3%  Bitcoin 41'351 1.1%  Dollar 0.9309 0.1%  Öl 120.2 1.7% 
25.03.2022 19:00:05

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Irish Residential Properties REIT
1.49 EUR 6.35%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES)
Director/PDMR Shareholding

25-March-2022 / 18:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

 This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

STEFANIE FRENSCH

 

 

2

Reason for the notification

 

a)

Position/status

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

 

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

 

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC

 

b)

LEI

635400EOPACLULRENY18

 

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial  instrument,

type  of

instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.10 EACH

 

IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519

b)

Nature of the transaction  

ACQUISITION OF ORDINARY SHARES

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.50 each

30,000 ordinary shares

 

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A - SINGLE TRANSACTION

e)

Date of the transaction

23 MARCH 2022

 

f)

Place of the transaction

FRANKFURT

 

g)

Additional Information

NONE

 

 

 

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

 This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

MARGARET SWEENEY

 

 

2

Reason for the notification

 

a)

Position/status

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

 

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

AMENDMENT TO THE INITIAL NOTIFICATION ISSUED AT 18.00 ON 8 MARCH 2022 (EQS News ID: 1297659) TO AMEND THE NUMBER OF SHARES STATED TO BE SUBJECT TO THE CONDITIONAL AWARD OF 498,322 ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.10 EACH TO 430,369 ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.10 EACH. ALL OTHER DETAILS IN THE ORIGINAL NOTIFICATION REMAIN UNCHANGED BY THIS AMENDMENT

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC

 

b)

LEI

635400EOPACLULRENY18

 

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial  instrument,

type  of

instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.10 EACH

 

IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519

b)

Nature of the transaction  

GRANT OF A CONDITIONAL AWARD OF 430,369 ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.10 EACH TO BE ISSUED IN ACCORDANCE WITH AND SUBJECT TO THE Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN 2014 (AS AMENDED IN NOVEMBER 2015) WITH A VESTING DATE OF 23 FEBRUARY 2025, SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIONS.

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

NIL

CONDITIONAL AWARD OVER 430,369 ORDINARY SHARES

 

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

NIL - CONDITIONAL AWARD OF 430,369 ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.10 EACH VALUED AS AT 23 FEBRUARY 2022 AT A PRICE OF 1.49 PER ORDINARY SHARE (BEING THE CLOSING PRICE ON THE GRANT DATE)

 

e)

Date of the transaction

CONDITIONAL AWARD MADE ON 23 FEBRUARY 2022

 

f)

Place of the transaction

OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

 

g)

Additional Information

NONE

 

 

 
ISIN: IE00BJ34P519
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: IRES
LEI Code: 635400EOPACLULRENY18
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 151704
EQS News ID: 1312581

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1312581&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

﻿

