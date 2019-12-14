Director of Star Renewable Energy wins Champion of Renewables award at the Scottish Green Energy Awards

GLASGOW, United Kingdom, Dec. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dave Pearson, Director of Star Renewable Energy (SRE), has been named Champion of Renewables at the Scottish Green Energy Awards held at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre on Thursday 5 December 2019. The winners were selected by a panel of 12 judges from a shortlist of 44.

Since his appointment as Director in 2009, Dave has been heavily involved in pushing the conversation about renewable heating forward and often speaks at major events in the UK and Europe. He is currently working to deliver the largest water-source heat pump in Scotland, which will deliver hot water and heating to more than 1,000 new homes and businesses around Queens Quay, Clyde Bank.

"I am absolutely thrilled to receive this award in front of my colleagues and peers from the industry. Every year, the Scottish Energy Awards acknowledges the industry's efforts to create a more sustainable future by recognising the leading, projects and people in the sector – to receive this award is a true honour."

"For the last decade, at Star Renewable Energy, we have been talking about the urgent need for a thermal energy focus that includes heating as well as electricity generation. The environmental impact of heating is double what electricity was and now with the progress made in onshore and offshore wind, heating should become "the" topic needing to be moved forward. This award serves as a reminder that decarbonising heat is fundamental in order to reduce carbon emissions and achieve net zero by 2045.

"I remain committed to continue to advocate for the deployment of large heat pumps as an economically and technologically viable, clean and affordable heating solution for our cities and industry – the Drammen project in Norway which we installed back in 2010 demonstrates how river source heat pumps can deliver cleaner heat on a city scale and reduce the emissions and carbon footprint by 85% in one single step."

A prominent figure advocating for 'clean heat', Dave's win is a testament to his ongoing dedication to the renewable heating sector and a reminder that there is genuine commercial opportunity in decarbonising heat, a message that he has delivered to policymakers in Holyrood and Westminster.

Star Renewable Energy designs and manufactures water source and air source heat pumps to deliver nitrogen oxides (NOx), sulphur oxides (SOx) and carbon dioxide (CO²) emissions free heat for both district and industrial heating. A heat pump works by taking warmth directly from a natural source such as water or air and using compressors and heat exchangers to boost it up through a refrigeration cycle and dumping the heat into a heating network.

"We are working hard to raise awareness of the need to move away from all combustion based technologies and the benefits of heat pumps as the only scalable solution to the clean heat challenge" added Mr Pearson.

Other winners included Fife Council, Green Marine, and Beatrice Offshore Windfarm. The Outstanding Contribution Award was presented to Minister for Energy, Connectivity and the Islands, Scottish Government – Mr Paul Wheelhouse.

Scottish Renewables chief executive Claire Mack said: "Once again, the Scottish Green Energy Awards showcase the truly incredible innovation, drive and passion of those working within our industry.

"The diverse range of projects shortlisted tonight highlights the phenomenal skillset of our industry – one which continues to push the boundaries of innovation, maintaining Scotland's place as a world leader in renewable energy.

"The commitment, knowledge and hard work of those within the industry is making a significant positive impact on Scotland's economy as we continue to mitigate carbon emissions and work towards achieving net zero by 2045.

"The Scottish Green Energy Awards is the perfect place to come together to celebrate the achievements of our industry and the inspirational people and organisations within it. My congratulations go to all nominees, and of course the winners."

Held annually and organised by Scottish Renewables, The Scottish Green Energy Awards brought together over 1,200 industry professionals to showcase the best in renewables and to honour the organisations, communities and individuals who go above and beyond to create a better and more sustainable future.

