+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
28.10.2019 00:21:00

Direct Relief Commits Initial $1 million in Cash, Provides Medical Inventories to Bolster Health Services During California Fires and Power Blackouts

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the unprecedented public safety power shut-offs and concurrent fires in California, Direct Relief has committed an initial $1 million in cash, stepped up emergency deliveries of essential health supplies, and made its extensive medical inventories available to community health centers and charitable community clinics throughout the state.

A Direct Relief survey this month revealed that only 44% of California's community health centers have a back-up energy source available when the electricity grid fails. Even clinics that had back-up generators found the generators didn't provide enough power to operate all their systems, forcing operational triage.

Both wildfires and blackouts can be calamitous for public health. While wildfires exacerbate respiratory conditions and other ailments, and interrupt the continuum of care needed to manage chronic diseases, blackouts threaten to force many health care providers to close their doors, jeopardize expensive medications that require refrigeration, and can even prove fatal for people dependent on electrically powered medical devices.

"Modern health care is built on the presumption of steady power from the electricity grid," said Direct Relief President and CEO Thomas Tighe.

The $1 million in funding from Direct Relief will be used to bolster California's extensive network of community health centers, which play a critical role in providing access to quality health services for seven million Californians who are among the state's most vulnerable, especially during emergencies.

Specifically, the funds will support purchases of needed medicines and medical supplies, provide backup power to avoid losses of vaccines, insulin, and other medications that require constant cold storage, and for other emergency financial assistance for affected clinics.

Direct Relief works closely with the state of California as a member of the state's Business Operations Center, managed by the Governor's Office of Emergency Services, and with county public health departments to mobilize and deploy charitable medications and supplies during emergencies.

About Direct Relief

Direct Relief, a Santa Barbara-based nonprofit humanitarian organization founded in 1948, is licensed as a California drug wholesaler, with national accreditation from the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy as a Verified Accredited Wholesale Distributor (VAWD), and is licensed to distribute prescription medications in all 50 U.S. states.  Direct Relief provides both ongoing support to California's nonprofit safety net clinics and responds to emergencies by providing essential medications, vaccines, insulin, and protective equipment as needed – and free of charge. Learn more at https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/california-wildfires/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/direct-relief-commits-initial-1-million-in-cash-provides-medical-inventories-to-bolster-health-services-during-california-fires-and-power-blackouts-300946015.html

SOURCE Direct Relief

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

25.10.19
Gold wieder über 1.500 USD
25.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.75% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Wirecard AG
25.10.19
Vontobel: derimail - BRC auf WTI in Zeichnung
25.10.19
SMI - Bullen bereiten Ausbruch nach oben vor
25.10.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Abwärtskorrektur beendet? / Novartis – Bodenbildung schreitet voran
24.10.19
Immobilien nur noch für Gutverdiener? | BX Swiss TV
21.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.10.19
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die globale Disruption auf Small-Cap-Aktien aus?
22.10.19
Schroders: Wie lassen sich die Auswirkungen geopolitischer Ereignisse auf den Markt messen?
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die BRIC-Länder schwächt
mehr
Immobilien nur noch für Gutverdiener? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Parallelen zu den Zwanzigern - Experte warnt vor dem Platzen einer neuen Blase
Videospielplattformen: Hier verdienen Gamer Bitcoins
Watch Partner Quanta Computer kehrt Apple den Rücken - das Ende der Apple Watch?
Bitcoin-Erholungsrally setzt fort - Sprung über 9'000-Dollar-Marke
Polyphor-Aktie schiesst erneut mehr als 40 Prozent hoch - Kurs steigt klar über 10 Franken
Auf Rekordjagd: Tesla stellt zwei neue Modelle auf Rennstrecke auf die Probe
SoftwareOne-Aktie schliesst am Tag von Börsendebut leicht über Ausgabepreis
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Weshalb der Euro zum Franken stabil notiert
KW 43: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen im Plus --SMI geht mit Allzeithoch ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst etwas tiefer -- Asien zum Handelsende ohne klare Tendenz
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt war die Stimmung tendenziell freundlich, am deutschen Markt trübte sie sich dagegen ein. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag bergauf. Den asiatischen Indizes fehlte es an Schwung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB