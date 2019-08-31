31.08.2019 20:00:00

Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Natural Gas Rates for September 2019

CALGARY, Aug. 31, 2019 /CNW/ - Direct Energy Regulated Services has announced default natural gas rates for September 2019. These rates will apply to customers who have not chosen a competitive supplier within the ATCO Gas North and South service territories. The rates have been verified by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

Direct Energy Regulated Services (CNW Group/Direct Energy Regulated Services)

North Service Territory
The North territory includes customers living in and north of the City of Red Deer.

  • For customers in the ATCO Gas North service territory, the September regulated natural gas rate is increasing from the August rate of $1.029 per GJ to $1.166 per GJ.
  • This rate reflects a market price for September supplies of approximately $1.217 per GJ as reported by the NGX and incorporates an adjustment of $-0.051 per GJ for August and prior months.
  • The typical residential gas bill for September based on an average 5 GJ of consumption would be approximately $71 in the North.

South Service Territory
The South territory includes customers living south of the City of Red Deer.

  • For customers in the ATCO Gas South service territory, the September regulated natural gas rate is increasing from the August rate of $1.029 per GJ to $1.166 per GJ.
  • This rate reflects a market price for September supplies of approximately $1.217 per GJ as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $-0.051 per GJ for August and prior months.
  • The typical residential gas bill for September based on an average 5 GJ of consumption would be approximately $55 in the South.

Further information on regulated gas supply and a complete list of competitive retailers can be found on the Alberta government's customer choice website at: www.ucahelps.gov.ab.ca.

SOURCE Direct Energy Regulated Services

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

30.08.19
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
30.08.19
UBS Keyinvest Daily Markets: Clariant - Zaghafte Bodenbildungsversuche
30.08.19
Preisrally von Platin setzt sich fort
30.08.19
Stimmung der Anleger bessert sich
28.08.19
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Uber Technologies Inc
27.08.19
BX Swiss TV: Überraschung beim G7-Gipfel
26.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

28.08.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im August 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
BX Swiss TV: Überraschung beim G7-Gipfel

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

KW 35: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Als Konzernchef verzichtbar? Elon Musk wird von Teslas wichtigstem Geldgeber kritisiert
Keine Gnade für Geldvernichter: Frühzeitig Geldprobleme bei Unternehmen erkennen
Neue iPhones erwartet: Apple lädt zu Keynote Event ein
Gold: Gute Chance auf kräftigen Monatsgewinn
Idorsia-Aktien vor wichtigen Daten stark gefragt
Les Chemins de fer russes ont fait une démonstration du train Lastochka sans conducteur à l'occasion du salon PRO//Motion.EXPO
Tania Micki als Nachfolgerin des langjährigen CFO Rudolf Eugster mit Wirkung ab Jahresabschluss 2019 ernannt
UBS-Aktie höher: UBS ernennt Iqbal Khan zum Co-Chef des Vermögensverwaltungsgeschäfts
August 2019: Das sind die besten und die schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI beendet Handelswoche höher -- US-Börsen tendieren seitwärts --- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen teils stärker
Für die US-Indizes geht es an die Nulllinie. Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt verlief der Freitagshandel freundlich. In Fernost wiesen die Indizes vor dem Wochenende grösstenteils positive Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB