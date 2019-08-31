31.08.2019 20:00:00

Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Electric Rates for September 2019

CALGARY, Aug. 31, 2019 /CNW/ - Direct Energy Regulated Services (DERS) has announced default electric rates for September 2019. The Regulated Rate Option (RRO) sets the rate per kilowatt hour that regulated customers pay for electric energy in the ATCO Electric service territory. The rates are adjusted each month to reflect the price that DERS pays to buy energy on behalf of customers. The method DERS uses to set the RRO rates have been verified and approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

Direct Energy Regulated Services (CNW Group/Direct Energy Regulated Services)

The energy rate for September is approximately 0% lower than the energy rate charged last month. A typical residential customer consuming 600 kWh per month would see approximately a $0.13 or 0% decrease in the total amount of their bill compared to last month.

Rate Class

Market Cost of Electricity

(cents/kWh)

Price of Electricity After

Rate Cap (Cents/kWh)*

Residential

7.688

6.800

Commercial

7.624

6.800

Industrial

7.391

6.800

Farm (Includes REA)

7.620

6.800

Irrigation

7.253

6.800

Oil & Gas

7.292

6.800

Lighting

5.345

5.345

 

*The Government of Alberta's Rate Cap Regulation limits the rate charged by Direct Energy Regulated Services to customers for electricity at $0.068 / kWh for the period starting June 1, 2017 and ending May 31, 2021.

Further information on regulated rate option and a complete list of competitive retailers can be found on the Alberta government's customer choice website at: www.ucahelps.gov.ab.ca.

SOURCE Direct Energy Regulated Services

