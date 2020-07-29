+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
29.07.2020 22:27:00

Direct Biologics Receives FDA Approval to Initiate 'EXIT-COVID-19,' a Phase II Investigational New Drug Trial

AUSTIN, Texas, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Biologics, LLC, is announcing today that it has received approval from FDA that it may proceed with a Phase II trial under an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for the use of ExoFlo™, a bone marrow-derived extracellular vesicle and exosome product, in the treatment of COVID-19 associated Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). The ExoFlo Infusion Treatment for COVID-19 (EXIT COVID-19) Associated ARDS trial will be a multi-center, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial.

Direct Biologics believes that this study is the first and only Phase II IND trial utilizing bone marrow-derived extracellular vesicles to treat SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) related ARDS. Extracellular vesicles are naturally occurring vesicles produced by most eukaryotic cells and are the primary mode of intercellular paracrine signaling. The population of extracellular vesicles secreted by bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells (bmMSCs) have been studied extensively in preclinical studies for inflammation, and these studies suggest that they may have the ability to downregulate inflammation and upregulate tissue repair in humans.

Mark Adams, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Direct Biologics, stated, "We are pleased the FDA has approved Direct Biologics to proceed with our study in the treatment of severe COVID-19 infections. In addition to its promise in treating COVID-19, the ongoing clinical and scientific research suggests that our proprietary advanced biotechnology platform has the potential to be part of a new class of medicine that may generate positive medical outcomes for patients." Mr. Adams went on to say, "We are also very grateful for the steadfast support of Congressman Michael McCaul, U.S. Representative for his congressional district in Texas. Through his leadership, vision, and support of Direct Biologics, Congressman McCaul has been and continues to be an integral part of the quest to bring a real solution for patients suffering from COVID-19."

"The study of bone marrow-derived stem cell extracellular vesicles as a treatment for acute lung disease has been a topic of great interest among the medical community for years," notes Direct Biologics Co-Founder and President, Joe Schmidt. "We are excited to conduct this potentially ground-breaking study and hope the findings will help in the fight to defeat COVID-19. Furthermore, we are pleased with the collaborative spirit, diligence, and responsiveness of the FDA during the IND application process. We are grateful for the ability to proceed with EXIT COVID-19. Proceeding to a Phase II clinical trial reflects the significant efforts of Direct Biologics to develop a meaningful therapy for COVID-19 and to establish controls necessary for current Good Manufacturing Practice."

The EXIT COVID-19 study will enroll 60 COVID-19 patients with moderate-to-severe ARDS at three research sites across the U.S. The primary efficacy endpoints will be all-cause mortality and median days to recovery. Direct Biologics expects to commence patient enrollment in the next 30 days.

This Phase II investigational study will expand upon previous findings from a prospective, open-label safety and efficacy study of ExoFlo, which was led by New York City physician Vikram Sengupta, MD, in collaboration with Sascha Sengupta, MD, and Angel Lazo, Jr, MD. In that trial, 24 critically ill patients with moderate to severe ARDS caused by COVID-19, many of them entering or in the midst of the destructive inflammatory state known as cytokine storm, were treated with a single intravenous dose of ExoFlo. This initial COVID-19 study had promising safety and efficacy data, and it appeared to be well tolerated. It was published in a special issue of Stem Cells and Development this past June.

About ExoFlo

ExoFlo is an investigational new drug that has not been approved or licensed by FDA. It is an allograft extracellular vesicle product isolated from human bone marrow mesenchymal stem or stromal cells (MSCs). ExoFlo provides signaling proteins that have been shown to modulate inflammation and may stimulate bioactivity and direct cellular communication.

About Direct Biologics

Direct Biologics, LLC, is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with an R&D facility located at the University of California, San Diego, and an Operations and Order Fulfillment Center located in St. Louis, Missouri. Direct Biologics is a market-leading innovator and cGMP manufacturer of regenerative medical products, including a robust line of extracellular vesicle-based biological products. The Company was created to expand the science of cutting-edge biologic technologies. Direct Biologic's management team holds extensive collective experience in biologics research, development, and commercialization, making the Company a leader in the evolving, next generation segment of the biotherapeutics industry. Direct Biologics is dedicated to pursuing additional clinical applications of ExoFlo through the FDA's investigational new drug application process. For more information visit www.directbiologics.com.

Phone: 800-791-1021
Email: Info@directbiologics.com

Related Links

Company Website

SOURCE Direct Biologics, LLC

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 57.28
1.99 %
Geberit 517.60
0.90 %
Swisscom 494.10
0.84 %
SGS 2’446.00
0.58 %
Roche Hldg G 328.55
0.55 %
Novartis 77.11
-0.48 %
Lonza Grp 567.40
-0.63 %
CS Group 9.61
-0.95 %
UBS Group 10.87
-2.16 %
Adecco Group 44.67
-2.30 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:05
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 13.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
08:10
SMI im Plus, aber ...
28.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.80% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Roche Holding AG, Georg Fischer AG, Nestle SA, Geberit AG
28.07.20
Vontobel: derimail - Goldminers mit 55% Barriere und 15% p.a.
27.07.20
Verunsicherung nimmt zu | BX Swiss TV
27.07.20
Fed Pauses, Evaluates Pandemic Response
24.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Berkshire Hathaway, Coca-Cola, Kraft Heinz
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:25
Schroders: Gold hits record high - but is it really too expensive?
28.07.20
Schroders: Warum zur Bekämpfung von Covid-19 und der Klimakrise ein einheitliches Vorgehen notwendig ist
28.07.20
Schroders: Infografik: Momentaufnahme der Weltwirtschaft Juli
mehr
Verunsicherung nimmt zu | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche erleidet mit Corona-Studie Rücksetzer - Roche-Aktie fester
Erfolgschance trotz "Story-Aktie": Warum JPMorgan die Nikola-Aktie zum Kauf empfiehlt
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger tendiert auf rotem Terrain
Roter Handelsausklang: Verluste an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX schliessen kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend fester
Warren Buffett baut Beteiligung an Bankaktien aus
Tesla schafft alle Voraussetzungen für S&P 500-Aufnahme - Tesla-Bullen haben nie daran gezweifelt
Relief Therapeutics darf Patientengruppe in Corona-Studie erweitern - Relief-Aktie zweistellig im Plus
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO präsentiert sich stärker
Aphria-Aktie aktuell: Aphria gibt deutlich nach
Ausblick: ams stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Indizes beenden Handel im Plus -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Abschlägen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend fester
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex verabschiedeten sich am Mittwoch mit roten Vorzeichen in den Feierabend. Die Wall Street wiesen Gewinne aus. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten mehrheitlich auf grünem Terrain.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB