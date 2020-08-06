Dippin' Dots Debuts New Manufacturing Facility, Spurred by Growth of Cryogenic Division

PADUCAH, Ky., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dippin' Dots, the nation's leading flash-frozen beaded ice cream company, has opened a new manufacturing facility focused on supporting the demand for Dippin' Dots Cryogenics, L.L.C., an arm of the company that lends the brand's patented technology and equipment for applications to other industries beyond ice cream.

Dippin' Dots launched the cryogenics business in 2018 and has since experienced staggering growth, including manufacturing for the plant-based meat segment, pharmaceutical companies, probiotic brands and animal feed, among others that require high-volume cryogenic freezing.

The new 6,000 square-foot facility is located at 3865 Industrial Drive in Paducah, Kentucky. The $3.2 million project has been under construction for the past nine months and will add 45 new jobs once operating at full capacity. It was designed with efficiency in mind with the goal to duplicate anywhere in the world for future growth.

The Dippin' Dots cryogenics process uses liquid nitrogen to flash-freeze products that require high-quality standards. The process is suitable as a first step for any products that need to be freeze-dried. Industries that create probiotics, bacterial cultures and plant extractions are key examples. The small pellets provide the ideal surface area for freeze drying while maintaining the integrity of the media culture.

"We're excited about the progress we've made and believe there are numerous types of food products still untapped, such as companies that produce sauces or gravies for frozen meals. We've also developed the technology to freeze fresh cream and butter into beads that can be stored in the home freezer," said Stan Jones, Dippin' Dots Vice President of Development. "Another potential use of our technology is for freezing blood plasma and maintaining it at cryogenic temperatures until needed. We're excited to license our technology to help innovate further in other industries around the globe."

In addition to the new production facility in Kentucky, the Dippin' Dots cryogenic team can customize machines based on individual company needs. To date, the company has provided equipment to customers in the Netherlands, South Korea and France, and it is currently working with customers in Brazil and Germany for various applications.

With the additional plant, the Dippin' Dots facility can produce 2 million pounds of product a month. The original facility will be used solely for ice cream production.

"The impact COVID-19 has on businesses across the world, including Dippin' Dots, has obviously created drastic changes in the market and consumer habits. The need for businesses to adapt with unprecedented strategic alternatives is more important than ever. We feel lucky that because of our diversification due to the cryogenics business, our brand has been able to sustain the sales hit better than anticipated," said Scott Fischer, CEO of Dippin' Dots. "During this challenging time, we strategically supplemented our brand with the additional revenue stream from the cryogenics business. We know there's a bright future for more applications and that it's a win-win for Dippin' Dots when it comes to the strength of our company."

For additional information regarding Dippin' Dots Cryogenics, L.L.C., visit https://www.dippindots.com/cryogenics.html.

About Dippin' Dots, L.L.C.

Dippin' Dots has produced and distributed its flash frozen tiny beads of ice cream, yogurt, sherbet and flavored ice products since 1988. Made at the company's production facility in Paducah, Kentucky, Dippin' Dots distributes its unique frozen products in all 50 states and 7 countries through its franchised and direct distribution network. For more information, including franchise opportunities, visit www.dippindots.com.

