02.12.2022 00:56:00
Dionisio Gutiérrez, now active throughout the continent, thanks to NTN24, the Channel of the Americas
GUATEMALA CITY, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, November 27th, the TV show Razón de Estado, directed by Dionisio Gutiérrez, President of the Latin American think-tank Fundación Libertad y Desarrollo, premiered on NTN24 throughout the continent in prime time.
NTN24 is an international channel with bases in Bogotá, Washington, Mexico and Madrid; It broadcasts its signal throughout the American continent and reaches more than 40 million viewers through cable and satellite stations.
Regarding the internationalization of Razón de Estado, Gutiérrez affirmed: "For years, various Latin TV stations offered me time to air my show, but I responded that my battleground was Central America. Now, my agenda is continental, and I found a great family in NTN24."
Dionisio Gutiérrez's career on television exceeds three decades. At the beginning of the 1990s, he hosted the successful show Libre Encuentro, which reached the highest audience levels in the region for twenty years. In 2018, he premiered Razón de Estado, which he defines as "a tribune committed to freedom, democracy and the rule of law."
Every Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time, Razón de Estado will present editorials, documentaries, and interviews with political and opinion leaders from Latin America and the United States.
About the projects that he leads in the region from his foundation, Gutiérrez expressed: "This effort will be part of a project in which I participate as founder and on the board of directors, to strengthening democracy and freedom in Latin America."
Dionisio Gutiérrez is a businessman, intellectual and activist, with a doctorate in Sociology and Political Science. He is president of the Latin American think-tank Fundación Libertad y Desarrollo and hosts the TV show Razón de Estado.
For more information, visit https://www.fundacionlibertad.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dionisio-gutierrez-now-active-throughout-the-continent-thanks-to-ntn24-the-channel-of-the-americas-301692144.html
SOURCE Fundación Libertad y Desarrollo
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Donnerstag klar im Plus. Der US-Leitindex schloss mit Verlusten. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag aufwärts.
