SMI 11'238 1.0%  SPI 14'346 1.0%  Dow 34'395 -0.6%  DAX 14'490 0.9%  Euro 0.9862 0.2%  EStoxx50 3'985 0.5%  Gold 1'803 2.0%  Bitcoin 15'901 -1.9%  Dollar 0.9372 -0.9%  Öl 87.2 2.1% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
FTX-Insolvenz lässt erneut Rufe nach strengerer Regulierung des Krypto-Sektors erklingen
Semi Delivery Event: Tesla liefert offenbar die ersten Semi Trucks an Kunden aus
Kryptobörse BITFRONT macht dicht - Abhebungen noch möglich
Drittes Quartal 2022: So sah das Depot von Jeremy Grantham im vergangenen Jahresviertel aus
Rohstoffe im November 2022: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
02.12.2022 00:56:00

Dionisio Gutiérrez, now active throughout the continent, thanks to NTN24, the Channel of the Americas

GUATEMALA CITY, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, November 27th, the TV show Razón de Estado, directed by Dionisio Gutiérrez, President of the Latin American think-tank Fundación Libertad y Desarrollo, premiered on NTN24 throughout the continent in prime time.

NTN24 is an international channel with bases in Bogotá, Washington, Mexico and Madrid; It broadcasts its signal throughout the American continent and reaches more than 40 million viewers through cable and satellite stations.

Regarding the internationalization of Razón de Estado, Gutiérrez affirmed: "For years, various Latin TV stations offered me time to air my show, but I responded that my battleground was Central America. Now, my agenda is continental, and I found a great family in NTN24."

Dionisio Gutiérrez's career on television exceeds three decades. At the beginning of the 1990s, he hosted the successful show Libre Encuentro, which reached the highest audience levels in the region for twenty years. In 2018, he premiered Razón de Estado, which he defines as "a tribune committed to freedom, democracy and the rule of law."

Every Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time, Razón de Estado will present editorials, documentaries, and interviews with political and opinion leaders from Latin America and the United States.

About the projects that he leads in the region from his foundation, Gutiérrez expressed: "This effort will be part of a project in which I participate as founder and on the board of directors, to strengthening democracy and freedom in Latin America."

Dionisio Gutiérrez is a businessman, intellectual and activist, with a doctorate in Sociology and Political Science. He is president of the Latin American think-tank Fundación Libertad y Desarrollo and hosts the TV show Razón de Estado.

For more information, visit https://www.fundacionlibertad.com/  

 

Razón de Estado NTN24 Dom/ Sun 18:30 ET (PRNewsfoto/Fundación Libertad y Desarrollo)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dionisio-gutierrez-now-active-throughout-the-continent-thanks-to-ntn24-the-channel-of-the-americas-301692144.html

SOURCE Fundación Libertad y Desarrollo

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wie funktionieren EU Emissions-Zertifikate | BX Swiss TV

Was sind EU Emissions-Zertifikate, wie funktionieren sie und welche Branchen sind besonders abhängig von diesen Zertifikaten?
Diese Fragen klärt Omar Sharif von Marex Financial Products im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG. Weiter beleuchtet Omar Sharif die Preisbildung und Entwicklung von EU Emissions-Zertifikaten und welche Investitionsmöglichkeiten für Anleger am Markt sind.

Wie funktionieren EU Emissions-Zertifikate | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

01.12.22 Commerzbank zwischen Optimismus und „Zombifizierung“
01.12.22 Julius Bär: - u.a. 12.60% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) mit 6.30% Extra Coupon auf Amazon.com Inc, Estee Lauder Cos Inc, United Parcel Service Inc
01.12.22 DAX – Das richtige Signal zur richtigen Zeit
01.12.22 Europäische Chemiesektor - Moderater Druckabfall / Goldproduzenten - Ein "glänzendes" Duo
01.12.22 Vontobel: BRC mit 11.00% p.a. auf Partners Group Holding, Swiss Life, Zurich Insurance und 55% Barriere
01.12.22 Marktüberblick: Technologiewerte im Aufwind
01.12.22 SMI: Angriff auf 200-Tage-Linie voraus
01.12.22 MarketFlow Live - 👀 What are we watching today?
01.12.22 Wie funktionieren EU Emissions-Zertifikate | BX Swiss TV
29.11.22 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Novartis, Swisscom, UBS
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'677.89 19.54 WSSM2U
Short 11'939.77 13.53 GWSSMU
Short 12'383.93 8.84 6SSMPU
SMI-Kurs: 11'238.20 01.12.2022 17:30:04
Long 10'753.59 18.41 GVSSMU
Long 10'548.78 13.70 AJSSMU
Long 10'094.63 8.84 5SSMPU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie zieht an: Meyer Burger findet Grosshändler für Vertrieb seiner Solardachziegel
Credit Suisse-Aktie mit neuen Tiefstwerten: Klimaplan für Vermögensverwaltung vorgelegt - Teilweise Umkehr bei Vermögensabflüssen
Swiss Re-Aktie freundlich: Versicherte Katastrophenschäden liegen 2022 weit über Zehnjahresdurchschnitt
Nach Powell-Rede: US-Handel endet uneinheitlich -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende in Grün
Credit Suisse-Aktie fällt auf neues Tief: Verkaufsdruck bei Bezugsrechten - Vertrauen der Anleger in Credit Suisse sinkt
Weitere Abflüsse: Credit Suisse-Aktien setzen Tiefflug weiter fort
Zur Rose Aktie News: Zur Rose am Donnerstagvormittag mit Kursfeuerwerk
Roche-Aktie profitiert: Roche verkürzt durch subkutanen Darreichungsform Behandlungsdauer bei Krebstherapie
Salesforce-Aktie schliesst tiefrot: Salesforce enttäuscht mit Ausblick -- Rücktritt von Co-Chef
Starkes Investment in US-Aktien: Diese Titel hielt die UBS im dritten Quartal

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.