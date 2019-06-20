Dion Law Group Attorney, Susan Elston, Sworn into U.S. Supreme Court Bar

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elston was sworn into the U.S. Supreme Court Bar on June 3, 2019, in Washington, D.C. Members of the U.S. Supreme Court Bar are the only lawyers who can present arguments before the court. The distinguished group also has special access to hearing oral arguments in the courtroom and can use the Supreme Court Library.

"It is amazing to be a member of such a historic court of the highest judiciary, which makes monumental decisions that affect our country," Elston said.

A mother and grandmother, Elston said she joined the bar for her family. Her 9-year-old granddaughter attended the swearing-in ceremony at the Supreme Court building. "I want to be a role model for my grandchildren—to show them that they can reach any goal," added Elston.

Attorneys who wish to join the U.S. Supreme Court Bar have several hurdles to pass before being accepted. Applicants must be admitted to and in good standing with the bar of the highest court of a state for three years, and receive sponsorship from two existing members of the U.S. Supreme Court Bar. Attorneys who complete the process are sworn in by the nine justices of the Supreme Court, which takes place inside the courthouse building in Washington, D.C.

"I'm used to hearing about the justices and seeing them on television, but to be there in person and hear them call your name and look at you is surreal," concluded Elston. "It was such an honor."

About Susan Elston, Dion Law Group

Elston began her legal career in 1993. She focuses on family law and serves as the President of the Ventura County Family Law Bar. The Dion Law Group focuses on divorce, domestic violence, support, child custody, criminal defense, DUI defense, juvenile law, consumer debt, firearm law, wills, trusts, guardianships and adoptions. The firm has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. For more information, please (805) 497-7474, or visit http://www.dionlawgroup.com. The law office is located at 660 Hampshire Road, Suite 216, Westlake Village, CA 91361.

For media inquiries, please call the NALA at 805.650.6121, ext. 361.

SOURCE Dion Law Group