Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'098 0.2%  SPI 14'641 0.1%  Dow 35'281 0.3%  DAX 15'918 0.5%  Euro 0.9599 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'338 0.4%  Gold 1'914 0.0%  Bitcoin 25'774 0.4%  Dollar 0.8769 0.1%  Öl 86.4 -0.3% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Eli Lilly and947556Tesla11448018BACHEM117649372Novo Nordisk23159222Holcim1221405ABB1222171Swiss Life1485278Opendoor Technologies58935107
Top News
Talanx-Aktie legt zu: Bisheriges Gewinnziel 2023 wird wohl übertroffen
Wirtschaftsexperte Mohamed El-Erian: Fed sollte eine höhere Inflation akzeptieren
Philips-Aktie zieht an: Agnelli-Holding Exor bei Philips eingestiegen
So entwickeln sich Ölpreis, Silberpreis & Co. am Vormittag
Shell-Aktie tiefer: Shell mit Klage von Texas konfrontiert
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
14.08.2023 10:46:01

Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd. : Form 8.3 - LOOKERS PLC - Ordinary Shares

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code”)

1.KEY INFORMATION 
  
(a)Full name of discloser:Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd. in its capacity as investment advisor and on behalf its affiliates who are also investment advisors (”Dimensional”). Dimensional expressly disclaims beneficial ownership of the shares described in this form 8.3. 
(b)Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.		  
(c)Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree		Lookers PLC 
(d)If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:  
(e)Date position held/dealing undertaken:
For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure		11 August 2023 
(f)In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A”		N/A 
  
2.POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE 
  
If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security. 
(a)Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any) 
  
Class of relevant security:Common Stock (GB00B17MMZ46) 
 InterestsShort Positions 
 Number%Number% 
(1)Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:11,645,7993.05 %   
(2)Cash-settled derivatives:     
(3)Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:     
 Total11,645,799 *3.05 %   
* Dimensional Fund Advisors LP does not have discretion regarding voting decisions in respect of 59,199 shares that are included in the total above. 
  
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).		 
  
  
(b)Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options) 
  
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:  
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:  
  
3.DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE 
  
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.		 
(a)Purchases and sales 
  
Class of relevant securityPurchase/saleNumber of securitiesPrice per unit 
     
There was a Transfer In of 8,406 shares of Common Stock 
  
(b)Cash-settled derivative transactions 
  
Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. CFDNature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short positionNumber of reference securitiesPrice per unit 
      
  
(c)Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)
 
(i)Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
 
Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionWriting, purchasing, selling, varying etc.Number of securities to which option relatesExercise price per unitType e.g. American, European etc.Expiry dateOption money paid/ received per unit
        
  
(ii)Exercise 
  
Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionExercising/ exercised againstNumber of securitiesExercise price per unit 
      
  
(d)Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities) 
       
Class of relevant securityNature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversionDetailsPrice per unit (if applicable) 
     
  
4.OTHER INFORMATION 
  
(a)Indemnity and other dealing arrangements 
  
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”		 
None 
  
(b)Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives 
  
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”		 
None 
  
(c)Attachments 
  
Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?NO 
  
Date of disclosure14 August 2023 
Contact nameThomas Hone 
Telephone number020 3033 3419 
  

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

 


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Risks of Private Equity | BX Swiss TV

What are the risks of investing in Private Equity? How much time should an investor have to invest and what returns can investors expect?
These questions will be answerd by Dr. Michel Degosciu from LPX – Listed Alternative Investments in today’s expert interview with Matthias Müller, Chief Commercial Officer at BX Swiss

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Risks of Private Equity | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09:42 SG-Marktüberblick: 14.08.2023
08:46 Zinssorgen flammen wieder auf
06:19 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Vom GD200 ausgebremst
11.08.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible ams-OSRAM, Meyer Burger Technology
10.08.23 Julius Bär: 12.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Rieter Holding AG
10.08.23 Überproportionale Partizipation mit Outperformance-Zertifikaten
10.08.23 Risks of Private Equity | BX Swiss TV
07.08.23 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: Hochspannung vor US-Inflationszahlen
18.07.23 Alternative Anlagen: Passionsinvestitionen (Uhren, Kunst, Seltener Whisky, Wein usw.) steigen im Juni auf 6,7%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'527.36 19.61 3WSSMU
Short 11'762.67 13.85 JDSSMU
Short 12'206.60 8.86 SSMDQU
SMI-Kurs: 11'105.96 14.08.2023 10:52:34
Long 10'614.58 19.10 V2SSMU
Long 10'386.84 13.85 CSSSMU
Long 9'935.91 8.86 S2BMIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie stabil: Novartis hat die Übernahme von Chinook Therapeutics abgeschlossen - Swissmedic-Zulassung für Cosentyx
Analystin warnt vor überschwenglicher Euphorie am Aktienmarkt - sieht Parallelen zur Dotcom-Blase
Franken-Stärke auf dem Prüfstand: Wie steht es um den "sicheren Hafen"?
Ray Dalio: Darum wird die US-Wirtschaft nicht stärker durch die Zinserhöhungen belastet
UBS-Aktie dennoch im Plus: CS-Kleinanleger reichen gegen UBS-Übernahme Klage ein
Bitcoin auf Ethereum (BTC20) steigt am 2. Listungstag 600 %
JPMorgan-Analyst erwartet Rezession in den USA - pessimistisch für Aktien
Konjunktursorgen: SMI stabil -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
EMS-Chemie-Aktie trotzdem leichter: EMS-Verwaltungsrat erhält Zustimmung der Aktionäre
Elon Musk mit pessimistischer Einschätzung: In zwei Jahren wird der Strom knapp

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit