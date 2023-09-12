Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'019 0.4%  SPI 14'501 0.3%  Dow 34'664 0.3%  DAX 15'743 -0.4%  Euro 0.9558 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'244 0.2%  Gold 1'920 -0.1%  Bitcoin 22'961 2.5%  Dollar 0.8918 0.1%  Öl 91.2 0.6% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Idorsia36346343Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Lonza1384101WeTrade Group127441585Novo Nordisk23159222Partners Group2460882Holcim1221405
Top News
Credit Suisse und Julius Bär im Fokus: Geldwäscheskandal in Singapur - Behörden beschlagnahmen Millionen
Apple-Keynote im Live-Ticker: Apples "Wonderlust"-Event findet heute Abend statt - wohl Ankündigung von iPhone 15
TotalEnergies-Aktie kaum bewegt: Total verlängert Spritpreisdeckel in Frankreich
Calida-Aktie etwas tiefer: Calida hat Strategieüberprüfung abgeschlossen - Wertberichtigung auf Cosabella
HOCHDORF-Aktie leichter: HOCHDORF will Fabrik in Hochdorf noch bis 2026 betreiben
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
12.09.2023 11:05:51

Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd. : Form 8.3 - EMIS GROUP PLC - Ordinary Shares

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code”)

1.KEY INFORMATION 
  
(a)Full name of discloser:Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd. in its capacity as investment advisor and on behalf its affiliates who are also investment advisors (”Dimensional”). Dimensional expressly disclaims beneficial ownership of the shares described in this form 8.3. 
(b)Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.		  
(c)Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree		EMIS Group PLC 
(d)If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:  
(e)Date position held/dealing undertaken:
For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure		11 September 2023 
(f)In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A”		N/A 
  
2.POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE 
  
If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security. 
(a)Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any) 
  
Class of relevant security:Common Stock (GB00B61D1Y04) 
 InterestsShort Positions 
 Number%Number% 
(1)Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:786,0181.24 %   
(2)Cash-settled derivatives:     
(3)Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:     
 Total786,018 *1.24 %   
* Dimensional Fund Advisors LP does not have discretion regarding voting decisions in respect of 9,875 shares that are included in the total above. 
  
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).		 
  
  
(b)Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options) 
  
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:  
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:  
  
3.DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE 
  
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.		 
(a)Purchases and sales 
  
Class of relevant securityPurchase/saleNumber of securitiesPrice per unit 
Common Stock (GB00B61D1Y04)Sale69119.2328 GBP 
There was a Transfer In of 231 shares of Common Stock 
  
(b)Cash-settled derivative transactions 
  
Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. CFDNature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short positionNumber of reference securitiesPrice per unit 
      
  
(c)Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)
 
(i)Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
 
Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionWriting, purchasing, selling, varying etc.Number of securities to which option relatesExercise price per unitType e.g. American, European etc.Expiry dateOption money paid/ received per unit
        
  
(ii)Exercise 
  
Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionExercising/ exercised againstNumber of securitiesExercise price per unit 
      
  
(d)Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities) 
       
Class of relevant securityNature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversionDetailsPrice per unit (if applicable) 
     
  
4.OTHER INFORMATION 
  
(a)Indemnity and other dealing arrangements 
  
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”		 
None 
  
(b)Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives 
  
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”		 
None 
  
(c)Attachments 
  
Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?NO 
  
Date of disclosure12 September 2023 
Contact nameThomas Hone 
Telephone number020 3033 3419 
  

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

ASM International, Mastercard 💳 & Wolters Kluwer mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: ASM International, Mastercard 💳 & Wolters Kluwer

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: ASM International, Mastercard & Wolters Kluwer mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

09:39 Marktüberblick: Immobilienwerte haussieren weiter
09:03 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
09:01 SMI startet freundlich in die Woche
07:18 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: ASM International, Mastercard & Wolters Kluwer mit François Bloch
11.09.23 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: Hochspannung vor US-Inflationsdaten – EZB im Blick
11.09.23 UBS KeyInvest: Langfristig aufwärts
11.09.23 Am 11.09.2023 präsentiert Splint Invest Albert Willems "We were all very thirsty". 2023 erzielten seine Werke das 11-fache des Schätzwertes. Ein vielversprechendes Kunstwerk.
11.09.23 Come fly with me – Comeback der Reisebranche
07.09.23 Julius Bär: 9.25% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Ypsomed Holding AG
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'482.28 19.00 61SSMU
Short 11'710.59 13.61 SMIR9U
Short 12'157.53 8.75 0LSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'011.37 12.09.2023 11:06:35
Long 10'548.52 19.00 V4SSMU
Long 10'318.96 13.61 CTSSMU
Long 9'890.79 8.96 BCSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie gibt Gas: Meyer Burger bestätigt Grossauftrag von AMAG
Roche-Aktie verliert: Grössere Zukäufe geplant - Roche-Chef bestätigt Jahresprognose
Top-Ökonom erwartet Aktien-Crash und Immobilienblase: Hohe Zinsen durch die Fed verantwortlich
Erholungstendenzen: Diese sechs Schweizer Aktien könnten für Anleger derzeit interessant sein
Swiss Re-Aktie verzeichnet deutliche Gewinne: Swiss Re geht von wachsendem Geschäft bei Nichtlebenmarkt-Rückversicherungen aus
Bitcoin sinkt zeitweise auf den tiefsten Stand seit Mitte Juni
UBS-Aktie dreht ins Minus: UBS-Schweiz-Chefin stellt Managementteam vor - UBS streicht offenbar Wealth-Management-Stellen in Asien
Nächster SNB-Zinsentscheid im September: So könnte die Schweizerische Nationalbank nun vorgehen
Tesla-Aktie schliesst deutlich fester: Positive Experteneinschätzung sorgt bei Tesla-Aktionären für Optimismus
Fairer Wert des Bitcoin: Auf diese Weise kann der faire Wert der Kryptowährung berechnet werden

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit