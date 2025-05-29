Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’187 -1.1%  SPI 16’792 -1.0%  Dow 42’099 -0.6%  DAX 24’154 0.5%  Euro 0.9353 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’414 0.7%  Gold 3’280 -0.3%  Bitcoin 89’911 0.3%  Dollar 0.8297 0.3%  Öl 65.7 1.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Swisscom874251NVIDIA994529
Top News
Diese Titel hatte Jeremy Grantham im ersten Quartal 2025 im Depot
Reliance- und BP-Aktien steigen: Mögliches interesse von Reliance, Apollo und Lone Star an BPs Castrol beflügelt
Top-Investor schichtet um: Bei welcher unterschätzten KI-Aktie Ken Griffin kräftig aufstockte
Deutsche Telekom-Aktie trotzdem in Rot: S&P sieht Deutsche Telekom im Aufwind - Rating-Ausblick positiv
5 Aktien mit Langfrist-Potenzial: Was die Papiere von TSMC, CrowdStrike & Co. so besonders macht
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

29.05.2025 11:03:58

Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd. : Form 8.3 - DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC - Ordinary Shares

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE UNDER
RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER
RULES, 2022 BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT
SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1.KEY INFORMATION 
  
(a)Full name of discloserDimensional Fund Advisors Ltd. in its capacity as investment advisor and on behalf its affiliates who are also investment advisors (”Dimensional”). Dimensional expressly disclaims beneficial ownership of the shares described in this form 8.3. 
(b)Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a)
The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.		  
(c)Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree		Dalata Hotel Group PLC 
(d)If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree  
(e)Date position held/dealing undertaken
For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure		28 May 2025 
(f)In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser also making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A”		N/A 
  
2.INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS 
If there are interests and short positions to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2 for each additional class of relevant security 
Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any) 
  
Class of relevant security$0.01 ordinary shares (IE00BJMZDW83) 
 InterestsShort Positions 
 Number%Number% 
(1)Relevant securities owned and/or controlled4,957,3592.34 %   
(2)Cash-settled derivatives     
(3)Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/ sell     
 Total4,957,3592.34 %   
  
  
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of options including rights to subscribe for new securities and any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8.		 
  
  
3.DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE 
  
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.		 
(a)Purchases and sales 
  
Class of relevant securityPurchase/saleNumber of securitiesPrice per unit 
$0.01 ordinary shares (IE00BJMZDW83)Purchase9,0635.6841 EUR 
Please note, there were net transfers in of 7,564

 
(b)Cash-settled derivative transactions 
  
Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. CFDNature of dealing e.g. opening/ closing a long/ short position, increasing/ reducing a long/ short positionNumber of reference securitiesPrice per unit 
      
  
(c)Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)
 
(i)Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
 
Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionWriting, purchasing, selling, varying etc.Number of securities to which option relatesExercise price per unitType e.g. American, European etc.Expiry dateOption money paid/ received per unit
        
  
(ii)Exercise 
  
Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionExercising/ exercised againstNumber of securitiesExercise price per unit 
      
  
(d)Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) 
       
Class of relevant securityNature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion, exerciseDetailsPrice per unit (if applicable) 
     
  
4.OTHER INFORMATION 
  
(a)Indemnity and other dealing arrangements 
  
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer.
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”		 
None 
  
(b)Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives 
  
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated. 
None 
  
(c)Attachments 
  
Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached?NO 
  
Date of disclosure29 May 2025 
Contact nameThomas Hone 
Telephone number+44 20 3033 3419 
  

Public disclosures under Rule 8.3 of the Rules must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.


Nachrichten zu Mitsubishi Materials Corp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten