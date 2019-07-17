+++ Bitcoin kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
Dimension Development adds the iconic JW Marriott Houston Downtown to its portfolio

HOUSTON, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dimension Development is named management company of the JW Marriott Houston Downtown. This addition marks their 69th hotel in the portfolio and the result of a large-scale expansion initiative.

"This beautiful hotel is a clear example of the type of assets we are partnering with ownership groups to acquire and manage. Additionally, hotels such as the JW Marriott Houston Downtown and the additional luxury properties we have in the pipeline provide incredible opportunities for our associates to learn and grow their careers," said Michael Hildum, Vice President of Operations for Dimension Development.

Anthony Lombardi, Regional Director of Sales & Marketing added, "Dimension Development has an exceptional sales culture and we are excited to welcome such a high-caliber sales team to our company."

Located in downtown Houston, TX, the JW Marriott Houston Downtown is set in the historic Samuel F. Carter skyscraper. The hotel features 270 guestrooms and carries the rich legacy of the city forward, blending past and present in a dynamic fusion. The luxury hotel showcases paintings and sculptures created by local artists for a dose of Southern hospitality. A Houston-themed restaurant, Main Kitchen, paired with a premier Spa by JW and 16,000 square feet of Houston event space make accommodations ideal for business and leisure travelers alike. The hotel will be led by General Manager, Jelle Vandenbroucke & Director of Sales, Natalie Wiseman.

For more information, or to book your next stay at the JW Marriott Houston Downtown visit: marriott.com/houdj or call: 713-237-1111

Dimension Development Co. was founded in 1988, and has successfully developed, acquired and managed full-service, all-suite, and limited feature hotels. The company's various hotel partnerships have produced winning combinations in markets throughout the country. Dimension is a growth-oriented hospitality management company. Its current portfolio consists of more than 69 hotels across the US with the leading brands:  Marriott International, Inc., Hilton Worldwide, Hyatt Global and Resorts and InterContinental Hotel Group. 

For more information about Dimension Development Co., please visit www.dimdev.com

 

Dimension Development - A Leader in Hotel Management (PRNewsfoto/Dimension Development)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dimension-development-adds-the-iconic-jw-marriott-houston-downtown-to-its-portfolio-300886825.html

SOURCE Dimension Development

