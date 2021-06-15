Diligent Robotics Awarded as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum

AUSTIN, Texas, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diligent Robotics, a company based in Austin, TX that was founded in 2017, was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum's "Technology Pioneers." Diligent Robotics, led by two female founders, is the creator of Moxi, the first robot teammate in the field today who works across health systems to help the care teams improve operational efficiency so that they have more time for patient care and can practice at the top of their license.

The World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers are early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the use of new technologies and innovation that are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

With their selection as a Technology Pioneer, CEO Andrea Thomaz of Diligent Robotics will be invited to participate at World Economic Forum activities, events and discussions throughout the year. Diligent Robotics will also contribute to Forum initiatives over the next two years, working with global leaders to help address key industry and societal issues.

"We're excited to welcome Diligent Robotics to our 2021 cohort of Technology Pioneers," says Susan Nesbitt, Head of the Global Innovators Community, World Economic Forum. "Diligent Robotics and its fellow pioneers are developing technologies that can help society solve some of its most pressing issues. We look forward to their contribution to the World Economic Forum in its commitment to improving the state of the world."

"The world is changing fast and the adoption of robotics and artificial intelligence in our daily lives and jobs is increasing," said Andrea Thomaz, Diligent Robotics. "We are excited to be recognized as a pioneer by the World Economic Forum and look forward to the collaboration with other companies to improve the lives of people around the world and continue the discussion of the changing definition of work."

For the first time in the community's history, over 30% of the cohort are led by women. The firms also come from regions all around the world, extending their community far beyond Silicon Valley. This year's cohort includes start-ups from 26 countries, with UAE, El Salvador, Ethiopia and Zimbabwe represented for the first time.

The diversity of these companies extends to their innovations as well. 2021 Tech Pioneer firms are shaping the future by advancing technologies such as AI, IoT, robotics, blockchain, biotechnology and many more. The full list of Technology Pioneers can be found here.

Technology Pioneers have been selected based on the community's selection criteria, which includes innovation, impact and leadership as well as the company's relevance with the World Economic Forum's Platforms.

