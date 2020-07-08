Dilawri Group of Companies Acquires Lexus Laval

LAVAL, QC, July 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Dilawri Group of Companies, Canada's largest automotive group, today announced the acquisition of Lexus Laval, representing the addition of the first Lexus dealership for the group. With this acquisition, Dilawri now owns and operates 75 dealerships nationally, representing 33 brands.

Originally founded in 1996, Lexus Laval has established itself as a leading destination for Lexus sales and service and is recognized as the largest volume Lexus retailer in the Province of Quebec. Prominently located at 2000 Boulevard Chomedey, just south of Autoroute 440, the state-of-the-art facility boasts a 10-vehicle showroom, 2-vehicle delivery area, 11 mechanical service bays and an indoor service drive-through. Guests are treated to the Lexus Laval experience, a unique approach to personalized sales and service with total satisfaction as the goal.

"We are proud to welcome Lexus Laval, the dealership staff and all of the clients to Dilawri," said Nick Avdeliodis, Vice President Operations. "Not only is this the first Lexus dealership for our group, but also our first dealership located in the Laval market. With existing operations in Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Dorval, Verdun, Saint-Leonard, and St-Bruno, we are well positioned to service clients across the entire Greater Montreal area. We look forward to a bright future with Lexus Laval and establishing the Dilawri brand in this market."

ABOUT LEXUS LAVAL

Welcome to Lexus Laval, your preferred dealer for the purchase of a new or pre-owned Lexus vehicle in Laval and on Montreal's North Shore. At Lexus Laval we want to make sure that your experience with us surpasses your expectations at every visit by offering you a courteous and respectful service that will bring you total satisfaction. The Lexus family of vehicles is unique in the market, and we want your visit at Lexus Laval to be as unique. For more information about Lexus Laval visit www.lexuslaval.com.

ABOUT DILAWRI GROUP OF COMPANIES

Dilawri Group of Companies is Canada's largest automotive group with 75 franchised dealerships representing 33 automotive brands throughout Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia. Privately owned and operated by the Dilawri family since 1985, the company continues to expand its footprint in Canada, building on its history of excellence in the automotive industry. With more than 4,000 employees, Dilawri Group of Companies is proud to offer exceptional products and customer service in every dealership. For more information about Dilawri please visit www.dilawri.ca.



