Digs Joins RE/MAX Marketplace and Launches Homeowner Report

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Digs announced it has joined the new RE/MAX Marketplace, an online platform offering a vetted list of more than 100 technology and business services to RE/MAX agents and brokers.

In addition to its newly formed relationship with RE/MAX, Digs is also adding a product offering to its suite of software. Its newest product, 'Digs for Homeowners,' is a monthly report that includes a home valuation so that homeowners can easily track their largest asset. The report also allows homeowners to link their mortgage and see how their equity changes over time.

This new product accompanies their existing savings product, which helps aspiring homeowners save for a downpayment.

"Real estate agents offer immense value to their clients during the home search and home closing, but it's critical to maintain the relationship with their customers in the years that follow," said Pat McLoughlin, CEO and co-founder of Digs. "Digs financial tools can help agents continue to provide value long after the transaction has ended."

Digs' software allows real estate agents to customize and brand financial tools that empower aspiring and current homeowners to build wealth through their home. This lets the agent offer true value to their clients throughout their lifetime as a homeowner, rather than relying solely on traditional marketing campaigns.

"RE/MAX is committed to providing the tools, technology, and training agents need to thrive in any market," said Jason Tang, Executive Director, Technology Partnerships. "Every vendor in the RE/MAX Marketplace is carefully selected for quality of product and commitment to customer service. Digs was a natural fit, and we're excited to offer their service to our network."

About Digs:

Digs provides financial tools for life's biggest asset. The Digs platform helps consumers make better financial decisions related to their home and allows real estate professionals to provide value to their clients before/after the home sale. Founded in 2018 by Pat McLoughlin, Chad Johnson and Joe Ahern, Digs is quickly becoming a new standard in the toolbelts of real estate agents and mortgage lenders across the country.

For more information about Digs, visit digs.co or contact Chad Johnson at chad@digs.co.

