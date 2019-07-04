04.07.2019 16:37:00

Digitate Named the Best Overall AI Company of the Year by AI Breakthrough

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and MUMBAI, India, July 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digitate, a software venture of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, announced that it has won the Best Overall AI Company of the Year award from AI Breakthrough. 

Tata Consultancy Services.(PRNewsFoto/Tata Consultancy Services) (PRNewsfoto/Tata Consultancy Services)

Digitate was selected as the winner from among 2,500 companies and startups in the AI industry from all over the world. The jury selected Digitate for its software ignio's™ impressive customer acquisition run rate, revenue growth, deployment, and transformation footprint. ignio's support for SaaS models, its turbo charged performance and Studio component, along with other key features that come with its newest version, also strengthened its case.

"The handshake between cognitive automation, powered by Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and analytics, is one of the most critical and potentially fastest growing areas in the larger AI industry," said James Johnson, Managing Director, AI Breakthrough. "Digitate is poised to drive the industry in this critical area by extending its distinctive strengths of customer knowledge, deep domain expertise of Enterprise IT and unparalleled product capability. We are excited to honor Digitate as a winner of the most coveted category in this year's AI Breakthrough Awards program."

"We are delighted that within a short span of time, we were able to demonstrate market leadership. Today, ignio manages millions of technology resources around the world and is redefining the future of work," said Akhilesh Tripathi, Global Head, Digitate. "The AI Breakthrough Award is a recognition of our differentiated approach to harnessing the power of cognitive technology to make our customers' operational stacks self-healing and Business 4.0™ ready."

Launched in 2015, ignio AIOps reimagines enterprise IT operations with its unique and innovative design that blends artificial intelligence, machine learning and advanced software engineering to autonomously resolve issues when they arise and preempt incidents wherever possible. Newer features include intelligent events and alerts management, real-time detection and prediction of anomalous IT conditions that need attention, suppression of redundant or false alerts, and aggregation of correlated events. It also offers prioritization of alerts based on business impact, and intelligent incident handling, with auto-triage capabilities that learn from experience. ignio currently manages millions of technology resources autonomously and has been adopted by more than 90 clients, many of which are Fortune 500 and Global 2000 corporations.

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, NLP, Vision, Biometrics and more.

About Digitate

Launched in 2015, ignio reimagines enterprise IT operations with its unique and innovative design that blends artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced software engineering to quickly resolve issues when they arise and preempt incidents wherever possible. ignio currently manages millions of technology resources autonomously and has been adopted by more than 90 clients, many of which are Fortune 500 and Global 2000 corporations.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)                                                                                                                      

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 424,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

