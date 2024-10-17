Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Tieto-X Aktie [Valor: 1002115 / ISIN: FI0009008007]
Digitalist Group Plc decreases its earlier guidance regarding future prospects

Digitalist Group Plc Inside information 17 October 2024 20:15


Digitalist Group Plc decreases its earlier guidance regarding future prospects

Digitalist Group Plc (”Company”) decreases its earlier guidance regarding future prospects. The new guidance is:
In 2024, turnover and EBITDA are expected to decrease in comparison with 2023.

The previous guidance of the company was:
In 2024, it is expected that turnover will maintain its current level and EBITDA will improve in comparison with 2023.

Although the third quarter shows an improvement compared to the first quarters of the year, and we are cautiously optimistic regarding the fourth quarter, we do not expect to reach last year’s reported EBITDA, which included other operating income of EUR 1.0 million. Operationally, not including the impact of other operating income, we expect that the current financial year will still be stronger than the previous year.


DIGITALIST GROUP PLC Board of Directors

For more information, please contact:

Digitalist Group Plc Magnus Leijonborg, CEO, tel. +46 76 315 8422 magnus.leijonborg@digitalistgroup.com
Chairman of the Board Esa Matikainen, tel. +358 40 506 0080, esa.matikainen@digitalistgroup.com
Distribution:  Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd Main media https://digitalist.global
 


