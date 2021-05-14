SMI 11’121 0.8%  SPI 14’266 0.9%  Dow 34’382 1.1%  DAX 15’417 1.4%  Euro 1.0951 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’017 1.6%  Gold 1’843 0.9%  Bitcoin 44’584 -1.0%  Dollar 0.9017 -0.4%  Öl 68.8 2.7% 
14.05.2021 22:59:00

Digital Turbine to Host Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results Conference Call on May 26, 2021 at 4:30pm ET

AUSTIN, Texas, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine, Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS), a global mobile platform company, announced it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 financial results and operating progress on Wednesday, May 26, at 4:30pm ET/1:30pm PT. The call, hosted by Digital Turbine Chief Executive Officer Bill Stone and Chief Financial Officer Barrett Garrison, can be accessed by dialing 855-238-2713 in the United States or 412-542-4111 from international locations. Please dial in at least ten minutes before the scheduled start time, identify yourself and ask for the Digital Turbine call. A live and archived webcast of the call can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Digital Turbine's website.  The webcast will be archived for a period of one year.

For those unable to join the live call, a playback will be available through June 2, 2021. The replay can be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 in the United States or 412-317-0088 from international locations, passcode 10156739.

About Digital Turbine, Inc.

Digital Turbine simplifies content discovery and delivers relevant content directly to consumer devices.  The Company's on-demand media platform powers frictionless app and content discovery, user acquisition and engagement, operational efficiency and monetization opportunities.  Digital Turbine's technology platform has been adopted by more than 40 mobile operators and OEMs worldwide, and has delivered more than three billion app preloads for tens of thousands of advertising campaigns. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in Arlington, Durham, Mumbai, San Francisco, Singapore and Tel Aviv. For additional information visit www.digitalturbine.com.

