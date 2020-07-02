Digital Realty Launches Development of Second Data Centre in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), a leading global provider of data centre, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today the development of a new, carrier-neutral data centre in a purpose-built facility in Hong Kong – to be named Digital Realty Kin Chuen (HKG11). The move marks another significant expansion of PlatformDIGITAL™ across Asia Pacific, closely following the recent groundbreaking of Digital Realty's new data centre in Seoul, Korea. The Hong Kong facility will enable customers to rapidly scale digital transformation strategies by deploying critical infrastructure with a leading global data centre provider at the heart of a growing community of interest.

Digital Realty entered Hong Kong in 2012 with the acquisition of Digital TKO (HKG10), located within the Tsueng Kwan O industrial estate and capable of delivering up to 18 megawatts of critical IT capacity. The new facility is strategically located in Kwai Chung, Hong Kong's rapidly developing new data centre cluster and the primary auxiliary location outside Tseung Kwan O, providing the ability to cater to diverse, multi-site workloads. Upon completion, the new, 21,000 square-metre building will deliver up to 24 megawatts of critical IT capacity.

The new data centre will support the continued development of Hong Kong as a key technology and data hub and drive the adoption of cloud computing services and solutions across the region. The facility is expected to be built out and ready for global and regional customers by mid-2021.

"Our investment in Hong Kong is another important milestone on our global platform roadmap, enabling customers' digital transformation strategies while demonstrating our commitment to supporting their future growth on PlatformDIGITAL," said Digital Realty Chief Executive Officer A. William Stein. "As we continue to expand in Asia, the launch of our second facility in Hong Kong underscores its importance as a major data hub, providing customers with the coverage, capacity and connectivity requirements to support their digital ambitions."

The HKG11 facility will be built up to a total of 12 floors, eight of which will be dedicated for customer deployments. The new facility will also offer superior connectivity through close access to various facilities-based operators.

"Hong Kong is a regional leader in cloud readiness and has significant potential for further cloud adoption along with a strong base of customers with an appetite for digital technologies," added Mark Smith, Managing Director, Asia Pacific for Digital Realty. "We are delighted to launch our new facility, which will go a long way towards meeting the rapidly growing demand and bringing value to customers across the region, especially from China."

Hong Kong is well placed among Asian cities in terms of cloud readiness. The city claimed the top spot in the recent Cloud Readiness Index (CRI)1 based on cloud infrastructure, security, and regulation, according to the Asia Cloud Computing Association (ACCA). The index found that Hong Kong is already a strong regional performer in fundamental readiness areas such as cloud regulation and infrastructure. An opportunity exists for the city to strengthen areas such as cloud governance and security to spur broader and faster cloud adoption, according to the study.

Digital Realty is one of the world's largest owners, developers and operators of highly reliable data centre facilities. The new Hong Kong development will strengthen Digital Realty's presence within the Asia Pacific region, where the company currently operates a network of industry-leading data centres located in Tokyo, Osaka, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sydney and Melbourne and recently broke ground on its first facility in Seoul, currently scheduled to open for customers by the end of 2021.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty supports the data centre, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit www.digitalrealty.asia, or follow us on Twitter at @digitalapac and visit our industry insights at https://www.digitalrealty.com/insights/blog.

Safe Harbour Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including statements related to: our new Digital Kin Chuen (HKG11) data centre in Hong Kong, expected IT load, square footage and timeline to completion, PlatformDIGITAL, inability to utilize the capacity of newly planned data centres and data centre expansions, delays in connection with the development of new data centres or data centre expansions, significant competition, and data centre demand, including demand in Hong Kong and the Asia Pacific region. For a list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports and other filings by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

1 Source: Cloud Readiness Index 2020, Asia Cloud Computing Association: https://asiacloudcomputing.org/research/

