|
29.01.2020 00:42:00
Digital Realty Announces Tax Treatment of 2019 Dividends
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), a leading global provider of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today the tax treatment of its 2019 dividends for common stock and preferred stock. The information below has been prepared using the best available information to date. Digital Realty's federal income tax return for the year ended December 31, 2019 has not yet been filed. Please note that federal tax laws affect taxpayers differently, and we cannot advise you on how distributions should be reported on your federal income tax return. Please also note that state and local taxation of REIT distributions vary and may not be the same as the federal rules. Shareholders are urged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Digital Realty's dividends.
Common Stock Dividends
CUSIP # 253868103
Ticker Symbol: DLR
The 2019 distributions of $5.330000 per share include one quarterly distribution declared in 2018 and paid in January 2019, three quarterly distributions declared and paid in 2019, and a portion (79%) of one quarterly distribution declared in 2019 and paid in January 2020. 2019 distributions will be reported on Form 1099-DIV as follows: $4.241262 per share (83%) as ordinary income and $0.856676 per share (17%) as capital gain distribution.
The following table contains this information on a quarterly basis:
Record
Payment
Cash
Distribution
($ per share)
Taxable Dividend
($ per share)
Box 1a
($ per share)
Box 2a
Long-Term
Box 2b
Unrecaptured
($ per share)
Box 5
Section 199A
($ per share)
12/14/2018
01/15/2019
$1.010000
$1.010000
$0.840276
$0.169724
$0.023336
$0.840276
03/15/2019
03/29/2019
$1.080000
$1.080000
$0.898513
$0.181487
$0.024954
$0.898513
06/14/2019
06/28/2019
$1.080000
$1.080000
$0.898513
$0.181487
$0.024954
$0.898513
09/13/2019
09/30/2019
$1.080000
$1.080000
$0.898513
$0.181487
$0.024954
$0.898513
12/13/2019
01/15/2020
$1.080000
$0.847938
$0.705447
$0.142491
$0.019592
$0.705447
$5.330000
$5.097938
$4.241262
$0.856676
$0.117790
$4.241262
(1)
Beginning in 2018, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 added Section 199A to allow for a new tax deduction based on certain qualified business income. Section 199A provides eligible individual taxpayers a deduction of up to 20% of their qualified real estate investment trust dividends (Box 5 of the Form 1099-DIV). Please note that of the $1.08 quarterly distribution paid in January 2020, $0.847938 is included in the 2019 taxable dividend and $0.232062 will be considered as 2020 reportable dividend for federal income tax purposes.
Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock Dividends
CUSIP # 253868848
Ticker Symbol: DLRPRC
The 2019 reportable dividend for Digital Realty Trust, Inc.'s Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock is $1.656252 per share. For tax reporting purposes, $1.377928 per share (83%) will be reported on Form 1009-DIV as ordinary income and $0.278324 per share (17%) as capital gain distribution.
The following table contains this information on a quarterly basis:
Record
Payment
Cash
($ per share)
Taxable
($ per share)
Box 1a
Ordinary
($ per share)
Box 2a
Long-Term
($ per share)
Box 2b
Unrecaptured
($ per share)
Box 5
Section 199A
($ per share)
03/15/2019
03/29/2019
$0.414063
$0.414063
$0.344482
$0.069581
$0.009567
$0.344482
06/14/2019
06/28/2019
$0.414063
$0.414063
$0.344482
$0.069581
$0.009567
$0.344482
09/13/2019
09/30/2019
$0.414063
$0.414063
$0.344482
$0.069581
$0.009567
$0.344482
12/13/2019
12/31/2019
$0.414063
$0.414063
$0.344482
$0.069581
$0.009567
$0.344482
$1.656252
$1.656252
$1.377928
$0.278324
$0.038268
$1.377928
Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Dividends
CUSIP # 253868889
Ticker Symbol: DLRPRG
The 2019 reportable dividend for Digital Realty Trust, Inc.'s Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock is $1.468752 per share. For tax reporting purposes, $1.221936 per share (83%) will be reported on Form 1099-DIV as ordinary income and $0.246816 per share (17%) as capital gain distribution.
The following table contains this information on a quarterly basis:
Record
Payment
Cash
($ per share)
Taxable
($ per share)
Box 1a
Ordinary
($ per share)
Box 2a
Long-Term
($ per share)
Box 2b
Unrecaptured
($ per share)
Box 5
Section 199A
($ per share)
03/15/2019
03/29/2019
$0.367188
$0.367188
$0.305484
$0.061704
$0.008484
$0.305484
06/14/2019
06/28/2019
$0.367188
$0.367188
$0.305484
$0.061704
$0.008484
$0.305484
09/13/2019
09/30/2019
$0.367188
$0.367188
$0.305484
$0.061704
$0.008484
$0.305484
12/13/2019
12/31/2019
$0.367188
$0.367188
$0.305484
$0.061704
$0.008484
$0.305484
$1.468752
$1.468752
$1.221936
$0.246816
$0.033936
$1.221936
Series H Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Dividends
CUSIP # 253868871
Ticker Symbol: DLRPRH
The 2019 reportable dividend for Digital Realty Trust, Inc.'s Series H Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock is $0.460938 per share. For tax reporting purposes, $0.383480 per share (83%) will be reported on Form 1099-DIV as ordinary income and $0.077458 per share (17%) as capital gain distribution.
The following table contains this information on a quarterly basis:
Record
Payment
Cash
($ per share)
Taxable
($ per share)
Box 1a
Ordinary
($ per share)
Box 2a
Long-Term
($ per share)
Box 2b
Unrecaptured
($ per share)
Box5
Section 199A
($ per share)
03/15/2019
03/29/2019
$0.460938
$0.460938
$0.383480
$0.077458
$0.010650
$0.383480
$0.460938
$0.460938
$0.383480
$0.077458
$0.010650
$0.383480
Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Dividends
CUSIP # 253868863
Ticker Symbol: DLRPRI
The 2019 reportable dividend for Digital Realty Trust, Inc.'s Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock is $1.587500 per share. For tax reporting purposes, $1.320732 per share (83%) will be reported on Form 1099-DIV as ordinary income and $0.266768 per share (17%) as capital gain distribution.
The following table contains this information on a quarterly basis:
Record
Payment
Cash
($ per share)
Taxable
($ per share)
Box 1a
Ordinary
($ per share)
Box 2a
Long-Term
($ per share)
Box 2b
Unrecaptured
($ per share)
Box 5
Section 199A
($ per share)
03/15/2019
03/29/2019
$0.396875
$0.396875
$0.330183
$0.066692
$0.009170
$0.330183
06/14/2019
06/28/2019
$0.396875
$0.396875
$0.330183
$0.066692
$0.009170
$0.330183
09/13/2019
09/30/2019
$0.396875
$0.396875
$0.330183
$0.066692
$0.009170
$0.330183
12/13/2019
12/31/2019
$0.396875
$0.396875
$0.330183
$0.066692
$0.009170
$0.330183
$1.587500
$1.587500
$1.320732
$0.266768
$0.036680
$1.320732
Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Dividends
CUSIP # 253868855
Ticker Symbol: DLRPRJ
The 2019 reportable dividend for Digital Realty Trust, Inc.'s Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock is $1.312500 per share. For tax reporting purposes, $1.091944 per share (83%) will be reported on Form 1099-DIV as ordinary income and $0.220556 per share (17%) as capital gain distribution.
The following table contains this information on a quarterly basis:
Record
Payment
Cash
($ per share)
Taxable
($ per share)
Box 1a
Ordinary
($ per share)
Box 2a
Long-Term
($ per share)
Box 2b
Unrecaptured
($ per share)
Box 5
Section 199A
($ per share)
03/15/2019
03/29/2019
$0.328125
$0.328125
$0.272986
$0.055139
$0.007582
$0.272986
06/14/2019
06/28/2019
$0.328125
$0.328125
$0.272986
$0.055139
$0.007582
$0.272986
09/13/2019
09/30/2019
$0.328125
$0.328125
$0.272986
$0.055139
$0.007582
$0.272986
12/13/2019
12/31/2019
$0.328125
$0.328125
$0.272986
$0.055139
$0.007582
$0.272986
$1.312500
$1.312500
$1.091944
$0.220556
$0.030328
$1.091944
Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Dividends
CUSIP # 253868830
Ticker Symbol: DLRPRK
The 2019 reportable dividend for Digital Realty Trust, Inc.'s Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock is $1.170000 per share. For tax reporting purposes, $0.973389 per share (83%) will be reported on Form 1099-DIV as ordinary income and $0.196611 per share (17%) as capital gain distribution.
The following table contains this information on a quarterly basis:
Record
Payment
Cash
($ per share)
Taxable
($ per share)
Box 1a
Ordinary
($ per share)
Box 2a
Long-Term
($ per share)
Box 2b
Unrecaptured
($ per share)
Box 5
Section 199A
($ per share)
06/14/2019
06/28/2019
$0.438750
$0.438750
$0.365021
$0.073729
$0.010138
$0.365021
09/13/2019
09/30/2019
$0.365625
$0.365625
$0.304184
$0.061441
$0.008448
$0.304184
12/13/2019
12/31/2019
$0.365625
$0.365625
$0.304184
$0.061441
$0.008448
$0.304184
$1.170000
$1.170000
$0.973389
$0.196611
$0.027034
$0.973389
Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Dividends
CUSIP # 253868822
Ticker Symbol: DLRPRL
The 2019 reportable dividend for Digital Realty Trust, Inc.'s Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock is $0.292500 per share. For tax reporting purposes, $0.243347 per share (83%) will be reported on Form 1099-DIV as ordinary income and $0.049153 per share (17%) as capital gain distribution.
The following table contains this information on a quarterly basis:
Record
Payment
Cash
($ per share)
Taxable
($ per share)
Box 1a
Ordinary
($ per share)
Box 2a
Long-Term
($ per share)
Box 2b
Unrecaptured
($ per share)
Box 5
Section 199A
($ per share)
12/13/2019
12/31/2019
$0.292500
$0.292500
$0.243347
$0.049153
$0.006758
$0.243347
$0.292500
$0.292500
$0.243347
$0.049153
$0.006758
$0.243347
Note that ticker symbols may vary by stock quote provider.
For Additional Information
Andrew P. Power
Chief Financial Officer
Digital Realty
(415) 738-6500
Investor Relations
John J. Stewart
Digital Realty
(415) 738-6500
investorrelations@digitalrealty.com
About Digital Realty
Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including statements related to the amount and payment of dividends on our common stock and preferred stock. For a list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports and other filings by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-realty-announces-tax-treatment-of-2019-dividends-300994930.html
SOURCE Digital Realty
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Coronavirus weiter im Fokus: US-Börsen schliessen im Plus -- SMI und DAX schliessen klar in Gewinnzone -- Asiens Börsen: Nikkei letztlich mit Verlusten
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt zeigten sich die Anleger wieder zuversichtlicher. Auch die Wall Street erholte sich am Dienstag von dem Vortagesverlusten. An vielen Handelsplätzen in Asien fand kein Handel statt.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}