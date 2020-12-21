SMI 10’318 -2.0%  SPI 12’871 -1.8%  Dow 30’052 -0.4%  DAX 13’254 -2.8%  Euro 1.0833 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’442 -2.9%  Gold 1’879 0.6%  Bitcoin 20’461 -1.5%  Dollar 0.8868 0.2%  Öl 50.3 -4.0% 

Bitcoin: steht die Kursrally erst am Anfang? -w-
21.12.2020 15:37:00

Digital Multimeter LCR-Reader-MPA Enters the Finals for "Product of the Year" Competition Held by Plant Engineering Magazine

WATERLOO, ON, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- All-in-One Multimeter LCR-Reader-MPA from Siborg Systems Inc. offers an unrivalled feature set and record-breaking basic accuracy. The device entered the final of the "Product of the Year" competition in the category "Maintenance Tools and Equipment". Voting began in November and will run until February. Winners will be announced online in April 2021.

All-in-One Digital Multimeter LCR-Reader-MPA with Bluetooth Capability

2020 Marks the 33rd Product of the Year contest by Plant Engineering magazine. Subscribers can vote on the LCR-Reader-MPA product page by clicking the trophy on the right hand side.

MPA offers a basic accuracy of 0.1% and fast one-touch measurements. It automatically detects the component type as well as the best test parameters before providing accurate measurement values. All values are shown on the display, including the primary and secondary impedance values, test signal and frequency in use.

With 100 kHz test frequency, LCR/ESR, LED/Diode testing, AC/DC Current/Voltage measurements, oscilloscope mode, super cap testing and more, LCR-Reader-MPA is the ultimate testing and troubleshooting tool.

Features include:

  • LCR/ESR, LED/Diode measurements
  • Eleven test frequencies from 100 Hz to 100 kHz
  • Three test signal levels, 0.1, 0.5 and 1.0 Vrms
  • Signal generator up to 100 kHz
  • Oscilloscope up to 100 kHz
  • Supercap testing up to 1 F
  • Easy Open/Short calibration
  • 1.3 oz weight
  • Li-Ion battery and micro-USB charging

Siborg has recently released an LCR-Reader-MPA BT with remote Bluetooth data recording.  Users on Windows can connect to the LCR-MPA-BT Data Logger Program and set custom measurement profiles for every component in a predefined list (BOM). The user preset desired primary (L-C-R) and secondary (ESR,D,Q) component impedance values, allowable tolerance and desired test parameters (test frequency and signal level). The program determines if the measured values fall within the specified range and grants a Pass/Fail status indicated by Green/Red color on the computer screen, providing an instant component evaluation. This is exceptionally useful for tasks that require recording values, such as quality control. The test results can be exported to a spreadsheet.

In 2014 Siborg started a new line of multimeters: LCR-Reader. This line offered a budget-friendly alternative to the original Smart Tweezers LCR-meters introduced by Siborg in 2004. The device offers 0.5% basic accuracy and only automatic and manual LCR/ESR measurements. Later LCR-Reader Colibri was introduced with manual test frequency selection.

The LCR-Reader-MP, introduced in 2018, was the world's first tweezer-meter with a 100 kHz test frequency, a record high accuracy of 0.1% and a wide range of features now available in the LCR-Reader-MPA. A ring coil tester for the LCR-Reader-MPA has recently been released which detects short turns in inductors and transformers.

Siborg has distributors worldwide, including their general marketing partner, AI-ROX Polytronics (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd., Room 1008, Building D, Fengcheng Hua Yuan, Fuyong, Baoan district, Shenzhen 518100, China

Tel: +86 18661777407, Wechat ID: AI-ROX, E-mail: sale01@lcr-reader.cn, Web: www.lcr-reader.cn

Distributors:

  • USA: SIBBIS International, Bokar International
  • India: Advance Tech Services
  • Indonesia: CV K.T International, CF System Technology Sdn Bhd
  • Vietnam: V-Proud Joint Stock Company, LIDINCO
  • Japan: Newly Tsuchiyama Co.
  • Taiwan: Tinotec Corporation
  • Russia: SPE Group, Sanata-Tech

Siborg also offers a full line of LCR-Reader devices in its online LCR-Reader Store and through its Amazon sales channels in Canada, the US and Europe. They are currently offering in-store LCR-Reader sale up to 20% off their most popular devices including LCR-Reader and Smart Tweezers.

Contact:
Michael Obrecht
5198889906
261819@email4pr.com

Digital Multimeters available from Siborg Systems Inc, Canada

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-multimeter-lcr-reader-mpa-enters-the-finals-for-product-of-the-year-competition-held-by-plant-engineering-magazine-301196776.html

SOURCE Siborg Systems Inc

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Geberit 537.80
0.19 %
Givaudan 3’682.00
-0.41 %
SGS 2’623.00
-0.76 %
ABB 23.95
-0.79 %
Swisscom 467.90
-1.02 %
LafargeHolcim 46.56
-3.02 %
CieFinRichemont 77.62
-3.05 %
Swiss Life Hldg 391.60
-3.28 %
CS Group 10.78
-3.53 %
Swiss Re 79.70
-3.74 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:00
Börslicher Jahresrückblick 2020 | BX Swiss TV
11:00
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
10:18
Vontobel: derimail - Neue Produkte auf Streamingdienstleister
07:08
Daily Markets: SMI – Ausbruch im zweiten Anlauf möglich / Facebook – Geht den Bullen die Kraft aus?
17.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
17.12.20
SMI erwacht aus Dornröschenschlaf
11.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Logitech, UBS
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.12.20
Schroders: Die Nachhaltigkeitsstrategie Grossbritanniens nach dem Brexit
17.12.20
Schroders: Wird Bidens Wiederbeitritt zum Pariser Klimaabkommen zum Handeln bewegen?
15.12.20
Schroders: Warum sich eine langfristige Orientierung für Anleger auszahlt
mehr
Börslicher Jahresrückblick 2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Welche Kryptowährungen Bitcoin den Rang ablaufen könnten
Mutation des Coronavirus bereitet Sorgen: Dow schwächer erwartet -- SMI tiefrot -- DAX mit herben Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Deutsche Bank: Wie sich Anlageprofis 2021 positionieren
Absurde 2021-Prognosen der Saxo Bank - Amazons Zypern-Kauf, Silberknappheit und ein Impfstoff, der die Wirtschaft stört
BioNTech-Aktie klettert vorbörslich: EU-Behörde EMA stellt Gutachten für Corona-Impfstoff vor
Lonza-Aktie fester: Lonza erweitert Produktion von Biokonjugaten in Visp
ARYZTA-Aktie verliert: Neuer ARYZTA-Verwaltungsrat lehnt Angebot von Elliott einstimmig ab
Bitcoin überspringt erstmals Marke von 24'000 Dollar
Relief-Aktie im Plus: Relief Therapeutics ernennt Chris Stijnen zum CCO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Mutation des Coronavirus bereitet Sorgen: Dow schwächer erwartet -- SMI tiefrot -- DAX mit herben Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt startet deutlich schwächer in die neue Woche. Der DAX verbucht am Montag Abschläge. Auch von der Wall Street dürften zahlreiche Anleger flüchten. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit