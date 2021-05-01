Digital Marketing Expert Goes Beyond the Traditional Marketing Techniques - a Threat to Traditional Customer Outreach?

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the shocking increase in the digitization of almost all industries, businesses and entrepreneurs are utilizing the power of the internet more than ever. Brian J Greenberg, an insurance provider business owner and a digital marketer, has introduced upon a new method of marketing - selling without sales. The long list of companies approaching Brian and with more than 50 million in business revenue, it is clear his skills and workflow are taking the market by storm. He has seemingly been able to succeed over the long term by building himself as an expert in providing services following the new method. Five-star reviews are seen throughout his digital presence.

He's also the author of a book called "The Salesman Who Doesn't Sell," being sold widely across business owners and entrepreneurs. This phenomenon of providing services without the traditional marketing sales has been scripted in detail in his manual. He has been making his living getting business online for about 16 years now.

Through his expertise and unique services, businesses are able to get recognized on the internet through digital marketing techniques without placing a single phone call. They have been able to build a reputation through his services and in turn, they are receiving a positive response in terms of increased customer traffic.

Nevertheless, the question is, does he pose a threat to the traditional trend of reaching out to customers? Do businesses have to worry about adapting to this new method? The numbers show that businesses might have to give up the old marketing techniques and own the one's being used by Brian. Although, not all seem to currently possess the skills Brian J Greenberg is integrating in his business techniques.

Well, let's just leave that in the hands of time for now.

Website: https://www.brianjgreenberg.com/contact-me

Contact: 800-699-4706

Email: brian@brianjgreenberg.com

Brian Greenberg

Digital Marketing Expert goes beyond the traditional marketing techniques- A threat to traditional customer outreach?

