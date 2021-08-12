SMI 12’394 0.3%  SPI 15’861 0.2%  Dow 35’485 0.6%  DAX 15’826 0.4%  Euro 1.0820 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’206 0.4%  Gold 1’751 1.3%  Bitcoin 42’733 1.5%  Dollar 0.9215 0.0%  Öl 71.7 1.1% 

Digital Isolator Market in Industrial Machinery Sector: Features and Global Outlook

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital isolator market size is expected to grow by USD 389.96 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities with Digital Isolator Market by Technology, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The rising need for industrial automation is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Factors such as increasing competition and growing consumer demands are forcing companies to focus on enhancing operations in their manufacturing operations. Hence, industrials operators are increasingly adopting automation across various operations as it helps them reduce the reliance on labor, wages, and boost flexibility, speed, and productivity. With the increasing adoption of automation, the demand for digital isolators used in automation components will increase during the forecast period.

Major Five Microturbine Companies:

  • Advantech Co. Ltd.
  • Analog Devices Inc.
  • Broadcom Inc.
  • Infineon Technologies AG
  • Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Bearing Isolators Market – Global bearing isolators market is segmented by end-user (oil and gas, chemical processing and manufacturing, mining and metal processing, paper and pulp, and food and beverage), material (non-metallic bearing isolators and metallic bearing isolators), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Global Intrinsic Safety Modules Market – Global intrinsic safety modules market is segmented by product (zener barriers, isolator barriers, and converter barriers), geographic landscape (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and end-user (oil and gas, mining, power, chemical and petrochemical, and others).
﻿

