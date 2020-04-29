Digital insurance business, EasyCompare, highlights challenges faced by car owners when buying car insurance in humorous new video campaign

BANGKOK, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital insurance comparison and broker service provider EasyCompare has launched a digital campaign that highlights how Thai vehicle owners feel about buying car insurance.

Developed in partnership with creative agency, The Chosen One, this new campaign explores two distinct problems that customers face when buying their car insurance – first, the confusion brought on by an overwhelming number of market choices and second, the relentless and great lengths that persistent insurance agents will go to just to close a sale.

Geoffrey Dickman, Head of Marketing for EasyCompare, shared: "The inspiration for this campaign was anchored in what we have learned from our customers and the decision-making process that led them to purchase their insurance through EasyCompare. It's a given they expect great pricing; however, it's our focus on quality advice and service that speaks to customers. We help guide them to their buying decision quicker and with clarity."

He added: "While leaning into the Thai love of music videos, EasyCompare shows how we help people get past the perceived confusion around buying car insurance. And in a category known for intrusive calling habits, we show that is EasyCompare is different. By building trust and understanding our customers' needs, we don't need to call them incessantly. Instead, we help Thai vehicle owners get a great deal on insurance quickly so that they can get back to their daily lives."

Kampanat Akkasintawangkul, Managing Director of The Chosen One, went on to add: "EasyCompare came to us to convey their unique proposition to the Thai market, but how do we start the conversation around a topic that may not be well perceived by Thais or people in general? EasyCompare made it easy with their habit of listening to what their customers had to say. We gathered those insights to create a digitally-led direct response campaign which is a healthy balance between Thai humor and the challenges of buying car insurance in Thailand."

"Diving into 'cultures' and 'real conversations' sounds straightforward, but you have to live and breathe it to come up with creatives that work for different brands. EasyCompare is passionate about insurance, so you don't have to be. An approachable company that is customer-centric and straight forward – strong values we share as their partners."

Alisa Apaivongse, the Head of EasyCompare, said: "Since our launch in May 2017, we have developed a reputation for service over sales. Our team is committed to the highest quality of service, so our customers feel they're making a smarter choice when purchasing their car insurance."

"Customers have consistently given our team high service ratings, as recorded by Feefo, a review and customer insights technology company. Since we started tracking customer sentiment 18 months ago, our customers have awarded us 4.7 stars out of a possible 5-star rating. Such feedback shows our team consistently provides simple, quality advice on which policy is best for our customers, and that the service is delivered with a high level of care and efficiency."

The campaign uses a mix of digital video channels, display and search elements to drive Thai car owners to easycompare.co.th and their expert team of Car Insurance Specialists. Click to view our videos.

About EasyCompare

EasyCompare is an online insurance comparison service and licensed non-life insurance broker, whose aim is to make it easier for people to access quality car insurance at great prices. With our team of experts who put the needs of our customers first, we alleviate the stress associated with buying insurance products as we simplify financial decisions to help people purchase with confidence. We call that Choosing Smarter.

EasyCompare was built as a digital start-up in Thailand and is part of a privately owned global group of companies, whose principal businesses are engaged in insurance underwriting, direct insurance distribution, brokering and related services, online comparison and property development.

The Group, which provides insurance solutions for millions of policyholders worldwide also owns and manages the award-winning ComparetheMarket brand in the United Kingdom and Australia, as well as Hippo in South Africa and Koalay in Turkey. In Thailand, we now have more than 80 people (and growing) working out of Silom in Bangkok.

