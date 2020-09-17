17.09.2020 12:37:00

Digital Asset Liquidity Pool WOOTRADE Announces New Investors

TAIPEI, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WOOTRADE, Inc. today announced financial backing from prestigious institutional investors, including Three Arrows Capital, IOSG Ventures, QSN, the ventures arm of QCP Capital, and Defi Capital. The investors are dominant global players with a proven track record of not only identifying solid startups but also providing unique value to their portfolio companies. Recently backed projects include 1inch, Synthetix, and Aave.

According to IOSG Ventures' Founding Partner, Jocy Lin, liquidity fragmentation presents a fundamental barrier to faster growth in the cryptocurrency industry. Wootrade solves this by being a disruptive undertaking tackling the liquidity problem for both centralized and decentralized venues. Even the largest exchanges are not able to provide their users with sufficient liquidity to support the needs of professional traders. Wootrade's technology enables exchanges of all sizes to access deep liquidity pools, a necessity for trading platforms seeking to onboard demanding traders and institutional participants. The new capital will boost Wootrade's tech team and global marketing efforts. At present, the team has 16 full-time employees working in Taipei, Shenzhen, Beijing and Shanghai.

CEO of Three Arrows Capital, Su Zhu was drawn to the experience of the Wootrade team. "Kronos Research is one of the most successful OTC and exchange market makers in cryptocurrency trading history, and Wootrade marks their entrance into DeFi/CeFi in a more public way. We are excited and humbled at 3AC to be a part of this journey."

"We are excited to be backing the stellar team at Kronos Research and Wootrade as the first mover in bringing digital asset dark pools and quant strategies to the DeFi/CeFi space," said Sherwin Lee, Managing Partner of QSN.

Having a track record of rapid success in the CeFi B2B side, the team is actively implementing support for DeFi platforms. "The hope is that users will not feel so much of a difference in terms of speed and costs when trading on DeFi venues." - Ran Yi COO of Wootrade. Even though the WOO token has not been issued, it is already in use by their institutional clients. The details of the upcoming token launch in Q4 2020 will be announced shortly.

Incubated by Kronos Research, Wootrade provides exchanges, wallets, brokers, and trading institutions with zero-fee liquidity and continuously maintains the best market prices. The platform provides a depth of 100+ BTC at a spread of 10 US dollars.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-asset-liquidity-pool-wootrade-announces-new-investors-301133097.html

SOURCE WOOTRADE, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 53.08
0.61 %
Sika 221.40
0.59 %
Novartis 82.53
0.32 %
Roche Hldg G 337.95
0.24 %
Lonza Grp 561.00
0.21 %
Swiss Life Hldg 371.40
-0.96 %
UBS Group 11.14
-1.07 %
CieFinRichemont 65.14
-1.15 %
LafargeHolcim 43.68
-1.15 %
Swiss Re 74.40
-1.43 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09:45
SMI-Aufwärtstrend in Gefahr
06:12
Daily Markets: DAX – Erneuter Rücksetzer / Credit Suisse – Widerstandsbereich um CHF 10.00/10.50 im Fokus
16.09.20
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
16.09.20
As Abe Steps Down, Did Abenomics Succeed?
15.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Lonza Group AG, BB Biotech AG, Zur Rose Group AG
15.09.20
Übernahmen und Fusionsspekulationen treiben die Kurse | BX Swiss TV
11.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 7.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Allianz, AXA, Swiss Life, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.09.20
Schroders: Sechs Gründe, die für eine beschleunigte Automatisierung sprechen
02.09.20
Schroders: Wie Private-Equity-Co-Investments die Anlagerenditen nach einer Krise beschleunigen können
31.08.20
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
mehr
Übernahmen und Fusionsspekulationen treiben die Kurse | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nach Fed-Aussagen: SMI und DAX im Minus -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen mit teils deutlichen Verlusten
Fusion mit Credit Suisse wohl nicht auf Tagesordnung von UBS-Strategiesitzung
US-Notenbank Fed tastet Leitzins nicht an - Signale für noch lange lockere Geldpolitik
Grösster Börsengang 2020: Snowflake-Aktie startet mit Mega-Kurssprung an der NYSE
SMI und DAX verlassen Handel etwas fester -- Dow Jones schliesst nach Fed-Entscheid freundlich, NASDAQ tief im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
ARYZTA-Verwaltungsrätin Annette Flynn tritt zurück
Julius Bär könnte Fifa-Angelegenheit in USA mit Millionenzahlung beenden - Aktie fester
Moderna gründet Handelsniederlassung in der Schweiz - Aktie fester
Deshalb steht der Euro zum US-Dollar und zum Franken unter Druck
GRENKE weist Vorwürfe von Viceroy zurück - BaFin ermittelt - Leerverkäufer Perring stellt mehr Fragen -- GRENKE-Aktie bricht 20 Prozent ein

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Aussagen: SMI und DAX im Minus -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen mit teils deutlichen Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt im Donnerstagshandel nach. Auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichnet tiefere Kurse. Asiens Börsen verbuchten am Donnerstag Verluste. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich im Mittwochshandel uneinheitlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB