Digital Asset Exchange BlockQuake™ Partners with Leading Cybersecurity Firm Friedman CyZen

NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlockQuake ™, a regulatory-driven digital asset exchange, announced a partnership today with Friedman CyZen ("CyZen"), a leading cybersecurity firm with decades of experience, including technology compliance with various regulatory frameworks. CyZen, an affiliate of the CPA firm Friedman LLC, performs various services including continual security log auditing, penetration tests, cybersecurity control, processing audits, and compliance consulting. BlockQuake™ will utilize CyZen for a number of these services, enhancing the exchange's investor protection and security, and enabling a higher standard of self-regulation. BlockQuake™ recently passed a penetration test performed by CyZen which did not identify critical vulnerabilities or other cybersecurity issues ripe for exploitation.

"We are proud to partner with CyZen, which will support us in maintaining the highest standards of security on the BlockQuake™ Exchange," said Antonio Brasse, CEO, and Co-founder of BlockQuake™. "With the prevalence of large-scale security breaches and crypto scams, cryptocurrency traders, especially new investors, are rightly concerned about how to choose an exchange that is legitimate and safe. This partnership should bring confidence to our investors, who know they are trading on an exchange that prioritizes their safety and security."

All industries, including cryptocurrency, face the threat of cyberattacks. In the past year, numerous cryptocurrency exchanges have suffered massive security breaches in which hackers have compromised investor data and stolen millions of dollars in funds.

CyZen joins BSA-compliant Custodian Prime Trust, Chainalysis, and Fireblocks, as another regulatory- forward partner that BlockQuake™ has integrated ahead of its upcoming launch. These key vendor partnerships will help BlockQuake mitigate potentially devastating security risks and will also contribute towards addressing key security concerns that traders have identified within the cryptocurrency landscape.

"Hackers do not just go after multi-million dollar institutions. Cryptocurrency exchanges are becoming more frequent targets of ransomware and other cyberattacks," said William Mendez, Managing Director of Operations for CyZen. "With CyZen's vast experience in cybersecurity, we bring peace of mind to BlockQuake™ and its investors that their funds are always protected. We also provide the multifaceted services they need to navigate evolving cyber threats."

Created by traders for traders--BlockQuake™ is a unified and global trading platform for digital assets. Built with an emphasis on compliance, BlockQuake™ offers cryptocurrency traders an experience akin to trading in traditional financial markets. Its founding team includes experts in fintech, regulatory finance, investment banking, blockchain, and risk management and leverages a robust understanding of both the finance and crypto industries. This allows the exchange to proactively address regulatory concerns as evolving guidance and legislation affects cryptocurrency regulation in the U.S. and abroad. The BlockQuake™ exchange launches this month.

About BlockQuake

New York City FinTech startup BlockQuake™ is a regulatory-driven, digital asset trading platform that, at launch, will offer USD and major cryptocurrencies and stable coins that include BTC, ETH, LTC, and USDT, representing approximately 75% of the existing markets. Created by a team with over 100 years of collective experience in blue-chip financial services, the BlockQuake™ Exchange aims to set the industry-standard in global compliance. For more information, please visit https://www.blockquake.com/.

About CyZen

CyZen is the cybersecurity consulting practice of Friedman LLP, a top 40 national accounting firm which serves the accounting, tax and business consulting needs of public and private companies since 1924. Established in 2017, CyZen upholds the same client service philosophy that makes Friedman a provider of choice to some of New York's most recognizable and time-honored institutions.

In today's digital world rife with emerging cyber threats, it is increasingly difficult to know the right steps needed to take in protecting your firm. CyZen was formed with the intention of helping organizations like yours achieve peace of mind by contributing our team's experience and insight.

Our team recognizes there is no one-size-fits-all strategy; we work with clients to deliver customized solutions for defending their organization and empower them to respond appropriately to incidents in a timely manner. The diverse expertise of our team allows us the unique ability to communicate with both technical and executive stakeholders.

