Digital Air Strike Unveils Industry-First Video Retailing Program at No Cost to All Automotive Clients in Response to COVID-19

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Air Strike, the leading social media, intelligent lead response and consumer engagement technology company, today unveiled its new Video Retailing Program with White Glove Service to help dealerships handle more steps of prospect conversion, the full sales process, and vehicle servicing utilizing video, virtual messaging, AI, and much more.

The Video Retailing Program allows consumers to do more of their research, shopping, transactions, and even vehicle delivery or servicing leveraging social distancing techniques powered by Digital Air Strike technology. Dealerships will receive custom graphics, videos, video conferencing, and training to immediately implement exclusive White Glove Services to support any consumers with health concerns while still buying or servicing vehicles.

"First and foremost, our thoughts are with everyone affected by coronavirus. We understand how this pandemic is changing the way consumers want to engage with businesses. In response to that, we are helping our dealers and the automotive industry thrive while concurrently assisting to flatten the curve of this outbreak," said Alexi Venneri co-founder and CEO of Digital Air Strike. "We are offering our Video Retailing Program at no charge for the next 30 days to all clients, and we will continue to refine and evolve the program to assist with community outreach and reinforce health best practices. It can also help accommodate staff that may need a work-from-home option but still need to assist consumers at the same time."

The Digital Air Strike Video Retailing Program leverages the company's Video Logix solution in a very custom way, paired with technology Digital Air Strike has already been providing to its clients while leveraging video conferencing through Facebook Portals or iPads. Through training, custom videos and graphics, as well as campaign and in-dealership best practices, Digital Air Strike has created the automotive industry's first turnkey program to immediately lessen social contact and provide new ideas to support concepts such as solo test drives, custom walk-around videos, concierge delivery of vehicles for sales and servicing, and much more.

Digital Air Strike was the first corporate entity to adopt Facebook's Portal for business communication and has provided thousands of dealerships with the device. The company was also first to develop many industry-first consumer engagement, social media and reputation management technologies that have always been market-leading. Technology is an integral part of how Digital Air Strike will help each dealership provide White Glove Service as it empowers dealership staff to communicate "face to face" with customers through video both remotely and if consumers choose to opt to take delivery of their vehicle leveraging social distancing with video while even inside a dealership.

The technology company was founded in 2010, at the height of the recession, when dealers were cutting their marketing budgets and struggling to sell cars. Offering the first custom social media solutions, Digital Air Strike continues to offer innovative programs to connect with consumers virtually and today is providing this new solution for dealerships and all clients, in all industries, at no cost to help our economy and communities nationwide. You can view an example of how the Video Logix tool is used, which is part of Digital Air Strike's Video Retailing Program, here.

Digital Air Strike is presenting a series of free webinars to outline their innovative solution. "Start Video Retailing Today: Survive & Thrive During the COVID-19 Pandemic" webinars are being offered on multiple dates. More details can be found here: https://digitalairstrike.com/webinars/

About Digital Air Strike

Digital Air Strike is the leading social media, intelligent lead response technology and consumer engagement company helping 5,000 businesses increase consumer response and conversions in digital and social media environments while generating measurable ROI.

A pioneer in digital response, social media marketing and online reputation management solutions, Digital Air Strike deploys industry-specific mobile apps, software, intelligent messaging and managed service platforms to monitor, engage, improve and manage consumer interactions for thousands of businesses in the United States, Canada and 11 additional countries, including working with seven of the largest automotive manufacturers. More information is available at www.digitalairstrike.com and www.facebook.com/digitalairstrike.

