Digital Advisory Services Market by Current Industry Status, Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, and Forecast till 2027- A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

- The global digital advisory services market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 20.2% over the forecast period.

Rising technological advancements in the Asia Pacific region is expected to drive the overall market

  • Enterprises are revamping their marketing and revenue generation models by integrating digital technologies. With growing inclination of businesses towards digital marketing, need for analyzing and interpreting available consumer data is arising to efficiently target potential customers.
  • The demand in global digital advisory services market is anticipated to grow amidst COVID-19 pandemic as increasing number of business are planning to go virtual due to containment restrictions imposed by governments
  • Based on the application, technology services is rapidly emerging in the global advisory services market as organizations are striving to harness the power of new technologies to modernize, optimize and automate current operations.
  • North America held the highest market share in global digital advisory services market in 2018 owing to high rate of technology adoption. Asia Pacific is expected to register highest growth rate over the forecast years owing to the high presence of tech savvy population which is expected to drive the overall industry.

  • Market participants that are operating in digital advisory services market are Accenture, Boston Consulting Group, Capgemini, CBRE, Inc., Cognizant, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Digital360, Element-360, Ernst & Young Global Limited, General Electric Company, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Jones Lang LaSalle IP, Inc., KPMG International Cooperative, McKinsey & Company, Microsoft, Newmark Knight Frank Global Corporate Services, Pier Digital Advisory Solutions, PwC, SAP SE, Sutherland Global Services, TRG International and Verizon amongst others.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of digital advisory services market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

