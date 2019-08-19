DigiPlex to provide Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute for the Nordics

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiPlex, a Nordic leader for innovative, secure and sustainable data centres, has announced it will provide Microsoft Azure ExpressRoutein the Nordic market, offering customers direct and secure hybrid-cloud access through its Ulven data centre in Oslo.

The launch of the Azure ExpressRoute at the Ulven data centre will create a private digital superhighway, offering customers a direct connection to Microsoft cloud services, bringing next-generation connectivity and faster performance, as well as unlocking greater choice for access and the means to implement hybrid-cloud strategies.

The connection reinforces DigiPlex's position as one of the Nordic region's most connected data centre operators and provider of choice for local Nordic and international businesses. The collaboration which follows the launch of DigiPlex's Nordic Connect Platform, linking its main data centres in Sweden, Norway and Denmark, serves to further enhance the cloud connectivity options available to DigiPlex customers.

DigiPlex clients using the private gateway will be able to establish faster to market and secure connections with Azure ExpressRoute. Connectivity via Azure ExpressRoute offers a range of enhancements for businesses including lowering operational risks, improving performance, as well as allowing for greater flexibility reliability, and predictable latency.

"We are very pleased to offer our customers direct connectivity to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute," says Gisle M. Eckhoff, CEO of DigiPlex. "Digital infrastructure continues to move from on-premise solutions into combinations of colocation and cloud. To stay ahead in the digital transformation race, Nordic enterprises are increasingly demanding private and secure connections to strategic cloud providers such as Microsoft to ensure optimal performance and scalability. At DigiPlex, we are committed to supporting unrivalled service, the best connectivity and solutions which respond to evolving requirements and ways of working."

Ross Ortega, Partner PM Manager, Microsoft Azure Networking at Microsoft Corp. said, "It is great to build on our existing relationship with DigiPlex to add new connectivity options across the Nordics. We look forward to helping DigiPlex's enterprise customers use Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute for their mission-critical workloads running in Azure."

DigiPlex is a Nordic data centre leader and recognised worldwide for its stewardship, high standards and best practices in the industry. All DigiPlex data centres are powered by 100% renewable energy sources, and its most advanced sites are some of the greenest and most energy efficient data centres in the world.

