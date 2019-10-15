+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
15.10.2019 08:00:00

Digia Plc will publish its business review January-September 2019 on October 31, 2019

Digia Plc
Investor News
15 October 2019 at 09:00 am


Digia Plc will publish its business review January-September 2019 on Thursday 31 October at 8:00 am EET (GMT +2). After the publishing the report is available on: https://digia.com/en/investors/stock-exchange-releases/.

Timo Levoranta, President & CEO, and Kristiina Simola, CFO, will present the financial results in Finnish at an analyst and press conference in Helsinki on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 11.00 am (EET). The conference will take place at Business Meeting Park in Helsinki (address: Forum, Mannerheimintie 20 B, 6th floor. Entrance from the glass corner of Mannerheimintie and Simonkatu).

The material and presentation for the event will be available from 11 am on October 31, 2019 in the Investors section of the company’s website: www.digia.com/en/investors/reports-and-presentations.

Digia Oyj
Timo Levoranta, CEO

Additional information:
Kristiina Simola, CFO, tel. +358 40 756 3132

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
digia.com

Digia is a software and service company that helps its customers renew themselves digitally. There are more than 1,200 of us working at Digia. Our roots are in Finland and we operate with our customers in Finland and abroad. world. We are building a world in which digitalisation makes a difference. Digia net sales were EUR 112.1 million in 2018. The company is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (DIGIA). digia.com

